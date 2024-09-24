Subscribe To Premium
Foresight Solar puts 170MW solar PV portfolio in Australia up for sale

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Asia & Oceania, Europe, Southeast Asia & Oceania

WTO establishes dispute panel over clean energy tax credits under US IRA

US ROUND-UP: Entergy commissions Arkansas project, Ammper and Elawan sign Texas PPAs

Meyer Burger names Franz Richter as new CEO

Grenergy acquires 1GW solar PV and 1GW energised line in Chile

Fraunhofer ISE launches BIPV research collaboration

Nasdaq moves to delist Maxeon following low stock prices

Carbon, EDF Renewables seek agreement on Photowatt sale

Australia to open the first round of Quad’s AU$50 million clean energy supply chain initiative

Sonnedix to acquire 250MW solar PV portfolio in Italy

The sale of its Australian portfolio will enable the group to refocus its efforts on the UK and European markets. Image: Foresight Solar Fund

UK-based investment group Foresight Solar Fund has confirmed that it will sell its Australia portfolio, consisting of 170MW of operational solar PV and 122MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Last week (18 September), the group confirmed that its Board had initiated the second phase of the divestment programme with the commencement of the sale process of the Australian portfolio.

Closing is expected in the first half of 2025, with the current intention being for proceeds to be predominantly used to pay down debt further.

Foresight Solar’s Australian portfolio had suffered due to poor weather conditions throughout the past year. This has led the group’s net asset value (NAV) to drop to £656.8 million (US$878.21 million), lower than the previously recorded £697.9 million at the end of 2023, as reported by our sister site Solar Power Portal.

The closing will also enable the company to refocus on the UK and European markets. The company has strong presence in Europe, and recently unveiled a 400MW framework agreement with Chelion Iberia to develop early-stage BESS projects in Spain.

Spain has been a region of focus for Foresight due to factors including strong irradiation. Last year (23 March), Foresight Solar secured a pipeline of 467MW development-stage solar PV projects in the Iberian Peninsula via deals with renewable energy company Grupo Cuerva and an undisclosed Spanish developer.

Foresight Solar’s Australia portfolio is spread across four projects, three in Queensland and one in Victoria. Of these, the 110MW Bannerton solar PV project in Victoria is the largest but due to Foresight’s 48.5% ownership, the project contributes 53MW to its portfolio.

The rest of the portfolio consists of Oakey 1, Oakey 2, and Oakey 3, which have a generation capacity of 30MW, 70MW and 17MW respectively.

Alexander Ohlsson, chair of Foresight Solar, believes the sale of the Australian portfolio will be a “key milestone” for the company.

“Progress has also been made with the second phase of the divestment programme following the 50% stake sale in the Lorca portfolio last November. The sale of our Australian portfolio will be a key milestone and, once complete, will re-focus our efforts on the UK and Europe, where we have an exciting pipeline of opportunities fitting with our capital allocation priorities,” Ohlsson said.

grenergy_chile

Grenergy acquires 1GW solar PV and 1GW energised line in Chile

September 23, 2024
The 1GW PV portfolio and energised line acquisition in Chile will double the solar capacity of Grenergy's Oasis de Atacama project.
Quad Leaders, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of India, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia and President Joe Biden of the US, met in Delaware, US, over the weekend (21 September). Image: Australian government.

Australia to open the first round of Quad’s AU$50 million clean energy supply chain initiative

September 23, 2024
Australia has confirmed that the first round of the Quad Clean Energy Supply Chains Diversification Program will open in November 2024.
Image: Climate Council.

Australia: Rooftop solar PV to overtake coal-fired power by the end of 2024

September 20, 2024
Non-profit organisation Climate Council has signalled that Australia, the global leader in rooftop solar PV installations, could add a further 26.4GW by the end of the decade, bringing its total to 49.4GW.
Image: Acen Australia.

Clean Energy Council adopts new IEC PV module testing standard in Australia

September 19, 2024
Modules will need to pass the 2021 version of the IEC 61215 testing series if they are to be approved by the CEC.
Image: Lodestone Energy.

Lodestone Energy pens ‘landmark’ solar agreement in New Zealand

September 19, 2024
New Zealand solar PV developer Lodestone Energy has signed a solar agreement with poultry provider Inghams to match its electricity consumption via solar PV power plants.
Image: Cambridge RE Partners.

300MW solar PV power plant in Queensland, Australia, given Federal government green tick

September 19, 2024
Yesterday (18 September), the government of Australia granted the environmental green tick for a 300MW solar PV power plant to be developed in north Queensland.

