Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Former Borrego Solar executive launches US EPC Aquila Energy

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Companies
Americas

Latest

Former Borrego Solar executive launches US EPC Aquila Energy

News

Tata Power subsidiary commissions 4.3GW solar cell and module plant in India

News

FINANCING ROUND-UP: US community solar attracts billions in private equity funding

News

X-Elio signs 245GWh virtual PPA with pharmaceutical decarbonisation group

News

BNEF: Fixed-tilt PV LCOE to fall to US$35/MWh by the end of 2025

News

European solar module price rise heralds ‘new pricing balance’

News

PV industry downplays impact of Trump tariffs on manufacturing, warns of possible procurement challenges ahead

Features, Editors' Blog

China’s PV module shipments reach new high, surpassing 235GW

News

Samsung C&T seeks approval for 250MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

Potentia Energy secures 1.2GW renewable energy portfolio in Australia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
EPC work at a solar project.
NREL figures show that new solar additions increased from 27.1GW in 2023 to 41.2GW in 2024. Image: Aquila Energy.

A former executive at Borrego Solar has launched a new engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm, dubbed Aquila Energy, which he says will deliver “commitment to excellence” across the US solar and storage sectors.

The new “sustainability-focused” EPC – headed up by Brian Barker, former president of EPC at Borrego Solar – will be headquartered in California. The company said its leadership team has been involved in the construction of 400 solar and storage projects with a combined capacity of 2GW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The company received its first funding support from Dave and Sean Hood, owners of US commercial solar developer Coldwell Solar, and while it has yet to announce work on any particular projects, Barker noted that the company’s focus would be on “safety first”.

“Our team of industry leaders and the integrity they bring to the table are at the heart of our approach, influencing every decision and driving our commitment to excellence,” says Barker, Aquila CEO. “For example, we believe in safety first, ensuring the protection of people and assets through rigorous protocols and advanced training.”

The news comes as there is growing demand for EPC work in the US, with figures from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) suggesting that 2024 was a record-breaking year for renewable energy additions. NREL figures show that new solar additions increased from 27.1GW in 2023 to 41.2GW in 2024, as total US power generation additions exceeded 70GW for the first time.

While NREL expects this figure to fall slightly in 2025 – forecasting 32.7GW of new solar additions, as part of total power capacity additions of just under 60GW – 2025 is still expected to see the second-most power capacity additions, and solar capacity additions, of all time.

Indeed, Borrego Solar, which rebranded to Cleanleaf Energy last year, signed contracts for an additional 350MW of operations and maintenance (O&M) services in the US last May.

The news is also a positive development for the domestic US solar industry, with the recent scaling up of tariffs on Chinese goods from president Trump raising questions about the position of the US in the global solar supply chain. However, this week, Mike Carr, executive director of the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America (SEMA) Coalition, told PV Tech Premium that he doesn’t expect these tariffs to “meaningfully change” US solar manufacturing.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
americas, aquila energy, borrego solar, capacity additions, cleanleaf energy, engineering procurement and construction, epc, o&m, operations and maintenance, us

Read Next

BlueWave's Rockport solar project has been in operation since 2021. Image: BlueWave

FINANCING ROUND-UP: US community solar attracts billions in private equity funding

February 7, 2025
Three investments into the US community solar sector paint a picture of a fast-growing sector being targeted by private asset managers.
Gregg Patterson, CEO of Origami Solar
Premium

Are steel module frames set to replace aluminium as the PV industry standard?

February 5, 2025
PV Talk: Origami Solar CEO Gregg Patterson believes a rapid transition from aluminium to steel as the standard material for PV module frames is imminent.
enphase 2023 financial results

Enphase Energy 2024 revenues fall despite Q4 uptick

February 5, 2025
Enphase Energy's financial results follow a wider trend in the inverter market, which has seen major players struggle to adapt.
SFIEU 2025 panel.

Asset managers need to be ‘dealt into the poker game’ to maximise the value of European solar assets

February 5, 2025
Involving asset managers in the entire lifecycle of a solar project could be the most effective way to maximise the value of their assets.
Runergy employees with the first solar panel produced at the Alabama plant, US

SEIA: US annual module manufacturing capacity passes 50GW

February 4, 2025
The US has surpassed 50GW of annual nameplate capacity for module capacity, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).
Solar panels in Nebraska.

Goldman Sachs spin-out MN8 Energy bags US$612 million for US PV portfolio

February 4, 2025
The projects, with 517MW cumulative capacity, are currently under construction and expected to begin operations by the end of 2025.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

X-Elio signs 245GWh virtual PPA with pharmaceutical decarbonisation group

News

Trump 2.0 energy policies: what they mean for solar

Guest Blog

European solar module price rise heralds ‘new pricing balance’

News

Data centres will be one part of ‘moderate’ electricity demand growth in Europe

News

BNEF: Fixed-tilt PV LCOE to fall to US$35/MWh by the end of 2025

News

Are steel module frames set to replace aluminium as the PV industry standard?

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.