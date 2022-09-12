Fortescue eyes green hydrogen project with 9.2GW of solar and wind in Egypt

Egypt’s Benban solar power plant. Image: Scatec.

A subsidiary of Australian mining company Fortescue Metals Group is looking to construct a green hydrogen facility in Egypt that could feature 9.2GW of solar and wind generation.

Green energy company Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), which has signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct green hydrogen studies in Egypt, said the proposed project could include local production facilities for solar components such as modules.

Ahead of the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt later this year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met last week with FFI executive chairman Andrew Forrest.

A presidential spokesperson said the meeting explored the collaboration between FFI and Egypt’s electricity and renewables sector in the fields of green hydrogen production and green ammonia.

“Egypt’s excellent wind and solar resources can generate the renewable energy required to produce large-scale green electricity, green hydrogen and green ammonia,” said Forrest.

The news comes after independent power producer Globeleq signed a memorandum of understanding last month to develop a green hydrogen hub in Egypt that could feature 3.6GW of electrolysers and 9GW of solar PV and wind generation.

In addition, Norwegian renewables company Scatec signed an agreement earlier this year to develop a green hydrogen and ammonia facility in Egypt. Scatec’s CEO also met with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi last week to discuss cooperation in renewables projects.

For FFI, the announcement follows the company revealing a collaboration with Australian energy major AGL Energy last year to explore the potential of repurposing legacy coal assets in Australia for renewables-powered green hydrogen facilities.

Paul Browning, who became CEO of FFI North America earlier this year, announced over the weekend that he has now left the company.