Fortescue eyes green hydrogen project with 9.2GW of solar and wind in Egypt

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Africa, Africa & Middle East

Egypt’s Benban solar power plant. Image: Scatec.

A subsidiary of Australian mining company Fortescue Metals Group is looking to construct a green hydrogen facility in Egypt that could feature 9.2GW of solar and wind generation.

Green energy company Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), which has signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct green hydrogen studies in Egypt, said the proposed project could include local production facilities for solar components such as modules.

Ahead of the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt later this year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met last week with FFI executive chairman Andrew Forrest.

A presidential spokesperson said the meeting explored the collaboration between FFI and Egypt’s electricity and renewables sector in the fields of green hydrogen production and green ammonia.

“Egypt’s excellent wind and solar resources can generate the renewable energy required to produce large-scale green electricity, green hydrogen and green ammonia,” said Forrest.

The news comes after independent power producer Globeleq signed a memorandum of understanding last month to develop a green hydrogen hub in Egypt that could feature 3.6GW of electrolysers and 9GW of solar PV and wind generation.

In addition, Norwegian renewables company Scatec signed an agreement earlier this year to develop a green hydrogen and ammonia facility in Egypt. Scatec’s CEO also met with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi last week to discuss cooperation in renewables projects.

For FFI, the announcement follows the company revealing a collaboration with Australian energy major AGL Energy last year to explore the potential of repurposing legacy coal assets in Australia for renewables-powered green hydrogen facilities.

Paul Browning, who became CEO of FFI North America earlier this year, announced over the weekend that he has now left the company.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Madrid on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
Denmark’s CIP reaches close on US$3 billion fund for industrial green hydrogen

September 1, 2022
Danish investment firm CIP has reached final close on its new fund, CI ETF I, with US$3 billion for green hydrogen and ammonia investments.

Reliance to begin production at 10GW cell and module factory by 2024

August 31, 2022
Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries will begin production at its 10GW solar cell and module factory in Jamnagar, India by 2024.

New South Wales receives 17GW of proposals for latest renewable energy zone

August 30, 2022
Australia's New South Wales has received 17GW of applications for renewables generation and storage projects for its planned Illawarra REZ.

Globeleq to develop green hydrogen hub in Egpyt with 9GW of solar and wind

August 30, 2022
IPP Globeleq has signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a green hydrogen hub in Egypt with up to 9GW of solar PV and wind power.

Total Eren to develop 1GW green hydrogen project in Australia as the country eyes Indo-Pacific exports

August 16, 2022
Australia’s Northern Territory has struck a deal with French energy major Total Eren to develop a 1GW green hydrogen project in the city of Darwin that will be powered by 2GW of solar PV.

Scatec ramps up PV project development after earnings dip

July 27, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Scatec has ramped up project development activity after witnessing its earnings fall by nearly 14% year-on-year.

