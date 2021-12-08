Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Fortescue, AGL Energy bid to turn NSW coal plants into wind and PV-powered hydrogen facilities

By Liam Stoker
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Fortescue, AGL Energy bid to turn NSW coal plants into wind and PV-powered hydrogen facilities

News

US approves US$500m loan for First Solar’s India module production plant

News

Solar developer ib vogt signs US$45m loan agreement to finance international growth plans

News

US and China set to add almost 600GW of capacity this decade but risks to deployment exist, says report

News

Tesla under SEC probe on claims of hiding solar system fire risks

News

JinkoSolar expecting TOPCon modules to be over 25% of shipments in 2022

News

Inside JinkoSolar’s plan to take the lead on n-type

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Inside India’s solar industry: breaking down the key incentives and instruments

News

India solar deployment slows as module prices bite

News

PV Tech Power 29 out now: Solar’s 2030 blueprint, evolving asset insurance and more

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A concept drawing of how the Hunter Energy Hub could take shape, featuring green hydrogen facilities. Image: AGL Energy.

Mining giant Fortescue is to partner with Australian energy major AGL Energy to examine the potential of repurposing legacy coal assets for renewables-powered green hydrogen facilities.

Fortescue’s Future Industries (FFI) division will work with AGL on feasibility studies to repurpose the existing energy infrastructure at the Liddell and Bayswater coal-fired power stations, located in Hunter Valley, New South Wales, and convert them into green hydrogen production facilities.

AGL has already stated that Liddell is to close entirely by April 2023, with the first units set to shutter in the next year. Combined with Bayswater, the two facilities have a total generation output of around 4.6GW.

A 250MW battery energy storage facility has already been proposed for the Liddell site.

Should the feasibility studies return a favourable verdict, gigawatts of new wind and solar PV could be installed at the sites, supported by new pumped hydro and battery energy storage solutions, to power electrolysers.

An initial 250MW of new wind and solar PV is being earmarked for development, which could support electrolyser capacity sufficient to produce around 30,000 tonnes of green hydrogen each year.

FFI and AGL will be joined by other parties on the projects, the companies said.

While it’s intended for the green hydrogen to be used primarily to help decarbonise New South Wales’ economy –  the companies said successful repurposing of the two coal assets would “supercharge” the Australian state’s target of halving its emissions by 2030 – export options are also on the table.

Australia is considered one of the leading markets for solar-powered hydrogen production given its ample irradiance and heavy industry, while export options – especially those linked to Southeast Asia – have also been proposed.

Fortescue is also one of the founding members of the United Nations-backed Green Hydrogen Catapult, a consortium which also counts energy majors Iberdrola and Ørsted within its ranks, which at last month’s COP26 summit unveiled an increased target of commissioning 45GW of green hydrogen projects by 2027.

Andrew Forrest, founder and chair of FFI, said the division’s goal was to turn regional Australia into a “global green energy heartland” and highlighted the repurposing of fossil fuel infrastructure to produce green hydrogen as “the solution we have been looking for”.

“Green hydrogen is the only true zero-carbon, zero-methane fuel – every other type of hydrogen requires the burning of fossil fuels.

“It is a practical, implementable solution that can collapse emissions and create strong economies worldwide if leaders like Graeme [Hunt, CEO at AGL] are fully supported by global investors and local government alike,” Forrest said.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
AGL Energy, australia, coal, decarbonisation, electrolysers, fortescue, fossil fuels, green hydrogen, solar-hydrogen

Read Next

ReNew pens Indian green hydrogen agreement, adds to list of solar developers eyeing production

December 3, 2021
Indian independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power has signed an agreement with Indian engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to develop green hydrogen facilities, becoming the latest PV developer to do so after a string of recent announcements

Acciona Energia signs two green hydrogen deals for facilities in Australia and the Iberian region

December 2, 2021
Acciona Energia has struck deals for multiple green hydrogen facilities, one with state-owned Australian energy company Stanwell Corporation and a joint venture with US company Plug Power Inc. to establish multiple production sites across Spain and Portugal

Amazon adds 2GW of solar PV capacity in new Europe and US financing spree

December 1, 2021
Tech major Amazon has added a further 2GW to its committed utility-scale solar PV capacity, adding projects in the US and Europe to its renewables portfolio.

Schneider Electric, bp partner on decarbonisation solutions

November 30, 2021
Electrical equipment group Schneider Electric and energy major bp are collaborating to help high emission companies achieve their decarbonisation targets.

Portugal launches auction for 262MW of floating solar

November 26, 2021
Portugal has launched its latest solar auction that is set to allocate 262MW of floating PV to be installed at seven dams across the country.

RES appoints two new divisional CEOs to lead growth strategy

November 23, 2021
Renewables developers and O&M provider RES has appointed two new chief executives to lead on its growth plans.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar developer ib vogt signs US$45m loan agreement to finance international growth plans

News

US and China set to add almost 600GW of capacity this decade but risks to deployment exist, says report

News

Inside India’s solar industry: breaking down the key incentives and instruments

News

China opens applications for next stage of multi-hundred-gigawatt desert renewables scheme

News

Inside JinkoSolar’s plan to take the lead on n-type

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

PV Tech Power 29 out now: Solar’s 2030 blueprint, evolving asset insurance and more

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021