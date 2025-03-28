Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Fortescue proposes 644MW solar PV plant to decarbonise mining operations in Western Australia

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Victoria fast-tracks approval for 330MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News

Toyo Solar to double solar cell production capacity from Ethiopia factory to 4GW

News

Fortescue proposes 644MW solar PV plant to decarbonise mining operations in Western Australia

News

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: Vesper to commission Hornet Solar in April, Lightsource bp and Innergex begin commercial operations

News

PV manufacturers hope for the best on IRA as Trump fires first shots against US producers

Features, Editors' Blog

HDRE and ZEN Energy JV to build 795MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Australia

News

JinkoSolar ships 99.6GW of modules in 2024, endures operational losses

News

Co-location: a strategic opportunity for renewable developers

Guest Blog, Features

Tunisian state utility signs 298MW solar PPA with Qair

News

Australia’s Northern Territory to scrap ‘reckless’ 50% renewables by 2030 target

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The solar PV plant will decarbonise the company’s iron ore operations near Port Hedland. Image: Fortescue Metals Group.

Fortescue Metals Group, an Australian mining giant, has submitted plans for a 644MW solar PV power plant in the mineral-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia to the state Environmental Protection Authority for approval.

The Turner River Solar Hub is being proposed approximately 120km south of Port Hedland. It would support the mining company in decarbonising its operations in the region by connecting to Fortescue’s existing Pilbara Energy Connect (PEC) transmission system.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The PEC initiative aims to establish a renewable energy ecosystem in the Pilbara by integrating solar PV plants, wind installations, battery energy storage and a 750km transmission network to power the company’s iron ore operations.

If approved, the project would have a lifespan of 25 years and will either be repowered or decommissioned at the end of life.

According to the application, the PV plant will connect to the PEC via 5km of 220kV transmission spur lines, which will connect to the North Star Junction substation being constructed as part of the Pilbara Transmission Project.

33kV distribution lines will be situated throughout the PV plant. The application also includes developing a co-located battery energy storage system (BESS), the size of which has not been disclosed.

The Turner River solar PV plant will complement the existing 100MW solar PV project at North Star Junction, which was completed in the 2024 financial year, and the 60MW solar PV project at the Chichester Solar Gas Hybrid Facility, commissioned in 2021.

Both of these projects are a part of the company’s broader aim to decarbonise the Iron Bridge magnetite mine. Iron Bridge, located 25 km west of the Turner River proposal, produces a wet concentrate product that is transported to Port Hedland through a 135km specialist slurry pipeline, where dewatering and materials handling occur.

Fortescue aims to fully decarbonise its operations by 2030. The organisation said that by the end of the calendar year 2030, 100% of its electricity demand will be met by renewable energy sources.

It added that detailed power system modelling suggests it will need at least 2-3GW of wind and solar, supported by battery storage, to satisfy its energy needs.

Australian mines deploying solar PV to decarbonise

Australia possesses one of the largest mining industries in the world, providing a unique opportunity to implement PV systems and other renewable energy technologies to decarbonise operations. This approach is a crucial step towards establishing a green metals value chain, which has the potential to create significant economic opportunities for the country in the future.

In terms of direct decarbonisation of Australian mines using solar PV, most of the projects appear to be in the mining heartlands of Western Australia, Northern Territory and Queensland.

Alongside Fortescue’s deployment of solar PV, Pacific Energy, a distributed energy company, revealed in October 2024 that it had signed an agreement with mining company Gold Fields to deploy a 35MW solar PV power plant at the Gold Fields’ St Ives mine site, located around 80km south of Kalgoorlie Eastern Goldfields in Western Australia.

In Queensland, British Australian multinational mining company Rio Tinto recently signed two hybrid services agreements (HSA) to procure 90% of the power and energy storage capacity generated from Smoky Creek and Guthrie’s Gap solar PV plant for 20 years.

Located in Central Queensland, 75km south of Rockhampton and 40km north of Biloela, the adjacent Smoky Creek and Guthrie’s Gap Solar Power Stations will together feature 600MWac of solar PV and a BESS 600MW/2,400MWh.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
australia, bess, mine, pv power plants, solar pv, western australia

Read Next

Image: Elgin Energy.

Victoria fast-tracks approval for 330MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

March 28, 2025
Developer Elgin Energy's 330MW Barwon Solar Farm has become the latest project to be fast-tracked by the Victoria government in Australia.
Front side of the United States Capitol building in Washington DC.
Premium

PV manufacturers hope for the best on IRA as Trump fires first shots against US producers

March 27, 2025
ANALYSIS: As President Trump makes his first move to reduce support for US PV manufacturing, attention is turning to the far more significant Inflation Reduction Act.
The site of the Zen Energy Solar River project in Australia.

HDRE and ZEN Energy JV to build 795MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Australia

March 27, 2025
HDRE and ZEN Energy have secured a 795MW greenfield solar PV and energy storage portfolio spanning four projects in Australia.
Image: Trina Storage.

Co-location: a strategic opportunity for renewable developers

March 27, 2025
Adding energy storage to PV projects offers significant opportunities for futureproofing investments and enhancing grid stability, writes Gabriele Buccini, head of utility storage for Europe at Trinasolar.
Image: Qair.

Tunisian state utility signs 298MW solar PPA with Qair

March 27, 2025
Qair has inked PPAs with Tunisian state utility Société Tunisienne de l’Electricité et du Gaz (STEG) for 298MW of solar PV.
Image: The Northern Territory government.

Australia’s Northern Territory to scrap ‘reckless’ 50% renewables by 2030 target

March 27, 2025
In Australia, the Northern Territory government announced today (27 March) that it will scrap its 50% renewables by 2030 target.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Tunisian state utility signs 298MW solar PPA with Qair

News

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: Vesper to commission Hornet Solar in April, Lightsource bp and Innergex begin commercial operations

News

JinkoSolar ships 99.6GW of modules in 2024, endures operational losses

News

PV manufacturers hope for the best on IRA as Trump fires first shots against US producers

Features, Editors' Blog

IRENA: Solar accounts for three-quarters of all renewable energy capacity additions in 2024

News

HDRE and ZEN Energy JV to build 795MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Australia

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.