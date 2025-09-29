Subscribe To Premium
Fortescue signs solar module supply agreement with China’s LONGi

By George Heynes
Solar and wind lead Australia’s 1.5GW renewables approval boom in Q2 2025

US AI demand could be met by residential solar and energy storage

China sets new climate target, aims to install 3.6TW of solar and wind power by 2035

India adds 4.8GW solar cell capacity to ALMM list-II

Breaking 100GW in three years: the disruptive logic behind Tongwei’s rapid rise

CALSSA on protecting solar-plus-storage installations in California

‘100-year-old grids’ are ‘bottleneck’ to solar-plus-storage growth, Global Solar Council says

European Energy commissions 90MW hybrid solar-wind plant in Sweden

New South Wales government invests AU$28 million in Western Sydney renewables manufacturing hub

The supply agreement will likely aid Fortescue’s planned 644MW Turner River solar PV power plant in Western Australia. Image: Fortescue

Fortescue has established a strategic partnership with Chinese solar manufacturing giant LONGi to supply solar PV modules as part of its ‘Real Zero’ emissions by 2030 strategy.

The Australian mining giant announced the agreement during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, alongside partnerships with Chinese electric vehicle and battery manufacturer BYD and Chinese multinational renewable energy solutions provider Envision Energy.

This latest development builds on Fortescue’s growing renewable energy portfolio, which aims to deploy 2-3GW of wind and solar generation supported by large-scale battery energy storage to power its operations.

Fortescue is owned by Dr Andrew Forrest, one of Australia’s wealthiest people. He made his fortune through the mining industry. Forrest also advocates for the energy transition and has committed his business to achieving ‘real zero’ in a swipe at net zero targets, which he says include “scams” such as carbon credits or carbon offsetting.

Instead, the business aims to eliminate all of its emissions and help build the technologies needed to reach ‘real zero’ worldwide.

Indeed, solar PV, wind and green hydrogen have all been noted as critical technologies in the business’ real zero strategy. 

Solar partnership to power mining operations

LONGi will serve as Fortescue’s strategic technology partner, supplying the latest-generation PV products for the company’s iron ore operations in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The partnership focuses on leveraging LONGi’s expertise in lowering the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) to ensure the projects remain competitive.

Under the agreement, LONGi will supply solar PV modules and participate in joint venture projects to develop integrated green energy solutions across multiple markets.

The solar supply agreement will likely aid Fortescue’s planned 644MW Turner River solar PV power plant, which the company intends to build after completing its 190MW Cloudbreak solar project.

Complementing its solar and wind initiatives, Fortescue has partnered with BYD, a Chinese electric vehicle and energy storage system firm. BYD will supply energy storage solutions to support Fortescue’s renewable energy integration across its operations.

Beyond renewable energy generation, Fortescue is also decarbonizing its mining operations through partnerships with XCMG and Liebherr to deliver battery electric haul trucks. These agreements will support the deployment of 300 to 400 zero-emissions 240-tonne haul trucks between 2028 and 2030.

Fortescue also confirmed that it is targeting its first fully electrified site for 2027, supported by operational solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS), with demand response and energy efficiency solutions integrated as standard.

By 2030, solar and wind, supported by BESS, will power all of Fortescue’s Australian mining operations, eliminating diesel and other fossil fuels.

In 2026, heavy mobile fast chargers will be installed onsite, electric drills will be implemented, and the first zero-emission haul trucks will arrive.

Zero-emission drills will arrive in 2027, and between 2029 and 2030, a renewable energy grid will be fully integrated, marking the complete decarbonisation of Fortescue Australia’s iron ore terrestrial operations.

