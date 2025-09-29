Fortescue signs solar module supply agreement with China’s LONGi

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

This latest development builds on Fortescue’s growing renewable energy portfolio, which aims to deploy 2-3GW of wind and solar generation supported by large-scale battery energy storage to power its operations.

Fortescue is owned by Dr Andrew Forrest, one of Australia’s wealthiest people. He made his fortune through the mining industry. Forrest also advocates for the energy transition and has committed his business to achieving ‘real zero’ in a swipe at net zero targets, which he says include “scams” such as carbon credits or carbon offsetting.

Instead, the business aims to eliminate all of its emissions and help build the technologies needed to reach ‘real zero’ worldwide.

Indeed, solar PV, wind and green hydrogen have all been noted as critical technologies in the business’ real zero strategy.

Solar partnership to power mining operations

LONGi will serve as Fortescue’s strategic technology partner, supplying the latest-generation PV products for the company’s iron ore operations in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The partnership focuses on leveraging LONGi’s expertise in lowering the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) to ensure the projects remain competitive.

Under the agreement, LONGi will supply solar PV modules and participate in joint venture projects to develop integrated green energy solutions across multiple markets.

The solar supply agreement will likely aid Fortescue’s planned 644MW Turner River solar PV power plant, which the company intends to build after completing its 190MW Cloudbreak solar project.

Complementing its solar and wind initiatives, Fortescue has partnered with BYD, a Chinese electric vehicle and energy storage system firm. BYD will supply energy storage solutions to support Fortescue’s renewable energy integration across its operations.

Beyond renewable energy generation, Fortescue is also decarbonizing its mining operations through partnerships with XCMG and Liebherr to deliver battery electric haul trucks. These agreements will support the deployment of 300 to 400 zero-emissions 240-tonne haul trucks between 2028 and 2030.

Fortescue also confirmed that it is targeting its first fully electrified site for 2027, supported by operational solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS), with demand response and energy efficiency solutions integrated as standard.

By 2030, solar and wind, supported by BESS, will power all of Fortescue’s Australian mining operations, eliminating diesel and other fossil fuels.

In 2026, heavy mobile fast chargers will be installed onsite, electric drills will be implemented, and the first zero-emission haul trucks will arrive.

Zero-emission drills will arrive in 2027, and between 2029 and 2030, a renewable energy grid will be fully integrated, marking the complete decarbonisation of Fortescue Australia’s iron ore terrestrial operations.