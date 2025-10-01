Subscribe To Premium
Fortis Energy receives construction permit for Serbia 270MW/72MWh solar-plus-storage project

By Ben Willis
Insurance ‘protection gap’ from new risks leaves renewables exposed – report

Blue Ridge Power to lay off over 500 employees in North Carolina

Italy opens NZIA auction under FER X decree, receives 3.1GW solar expression of interest

Ember calls for Thailand to add 32GW of new solar capacity

OBBBA to slow down US community solar installations until 2030

Fortis Energy receives construction permit for Serbia 270MW/72MWh solar-plus-storage project

Engie sees 250MW solar PV power plant registered with AEMO in Australia

Solar led EU electricity generation in Q2 2025

KKR acquires half of 1.4GW TotalEnergies North American solar portfolio

Breaking point: understanding and preventing PV module glass fracture

Fortis Energy plans to begin work on the 270MW PV/72MWh BESS project in Q2 2026. Image: Fortis Energy.

Fortis Energy has secured a construction permit for a 270MW PV plant combined with a 72MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Serbia.

The Turkish renewable energy company said that once operational, the project would be one of the largest combined solar-plus-storage projects in southeastern Europe.

The company announced the acquisition of the project from an unnamed party in 2024. Initially, the stated BESS component was 36MWh.

According to an update on the project on its LinkedIn page, Fortis said it had a grid connection permit for 180MW AC and that construction would begin in the second quarter of 2026. The project will be built on a site located south of the Sava River, near the city of Sremska Mitrovica, west of Belgrade.

Fortis said it had a 2.5GW pipeline of renewable energy projects under development in its focus markets in Central and Eastern Europe, with an aim to bring 1.2GW of these to fruition by 2027. Most of its operational projects are in its home market of Turkey, but the company has a growing presence in the Balkans.

The opportunities and challenges of building large-scale PV projects will be under the microscope at Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe in Poland on 25-26 November. For details and booking, click here.

