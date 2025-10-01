Fortis Energy receives construction permit for Serbia 270MW/72MWh solar-plus-storage project

The company announced the acquisition of the project from an unnamed party in 2024. Initially, the stated BESS component was 36MWh.

According to an update on the project on its LinkedIn page, Fortis said it had a grid connection permit for 180MW AC and that construction would begin in the second quarter of 2026. The project will be built on a site located south of the Sava River, near the city of Sremska Mitrovica, west of Belgrade.

Fortis said it had a 2.5GW pipeline of renewable energy projects under development in its focus markets in Central and Eastern Europe, with an aim to bring 1.2GW of these to fruition by 2027. Most of its operational projects are in its home market of Turkey, but the company has a growing presence in the Balkans.

The opportunities and challenges of building large-scale PV projects will be under the microscope at Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe in Poland on 25-26 November. For details and booking, click here.