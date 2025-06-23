Q Energy powers Europe’s ‘largest’ 74.3MW floating PV plant in France

Corentin Sivy, development director and deputy managing director of Q Energy France, said the project’s success was largely due to the company’s strong relationships with local officials, government bodies, and economic stakeholders, and a deep understanding of local dynamics.

Initiated by Q Energy in 2019, the project entered construction in September 2023 following over five years of planning and achieved full commissioning in June 2025. The floating structures and inverters were handled by FPV solutions provider Ciel & Terre. Meanwhile, Perpetum was responsible for electrical procurement and construction of the ground-mounted array and Solutions30 oversaw cabling, grid connection, and overall commissioning.

In September 2024, Q Energy secured €50.4 million (US$56 million) in financial debt for the floating solar PV project. The financial close was arranged by French banking institutions Crédit Agricole Transitions & Energies and Bpifrance.

Floating solar is an emerging technology across Europe, with significant potential especially in regions where land availability is limited. While FPV plants offer unique advantages, they also face economic challenges due to higher construction and maintenance costs compared to traditional ground-mounted systems.