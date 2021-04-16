Solar Media
Fraunhofer ISE sets new record efficiency for both-sides-contacted solar cell of 26%

Fraunhofer ISE sets new record efficiency for both-sides-contacted solar cell of 26%

Corporate solar funding skyrockets with PV assets in ‘great demand’

News

Blue Elephant Energy, UKA partner to develop 500MWp of solar in Germany

News

US residential solar installer Kuubix bags US$104m financing to pursue ‘aggressive’ expansion

News

Power Factors acquires Greenbyte in renewables software tie-up

News

NIPSCO and Capital Dynamics sign build-transfer deal for 200MW solar project

News

Maxeon to launch share offering to finance expansions, R&D

News

Pattern Energy, Talen create JV to develop 1.4GW of solar and wind

News

‘New avenues for trading’ opening up as solar financing shifts gears

News

Green hydrogen can learn from successes as well as mistakes of Europe’s solar industry

Fraunhofer ISE’s TOPCoRE solar cell, which has set a new record efficiency of 26%. Image: Fraunhofer ISE.

The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy (ISE) has claimed a new record conversion efficiency for a both-sides contacted silicon solar cell of 26%.

Furthermore, Fraunhofer ISE has said the technology used to achieve the record – wherein both sides, front and rear, have metal contacts – holds the potential to push efficiencies up to 27%.

A team of researchers led by Fraunhofer ISE’s Dr. Armin Richter used Tunnel Oxide Passivating Contact (TOPCon) technology as a basis for the cell’s structure, which the research institute said possessed advantages of low surface recombination losses and efficient charge carrier transport over interdigitated back contact (IBC) cells.

The cell used to achieve the efficiency record however used a formed pn junction on the back side – rather than industrial standard cells which have a pn junction on the front, as a full-surface TOPCon contact.

Fraunhofer ISE said this removed the need for full-surface boron doping on the front side, and only a local boron diffusion directly under the front-side contacts was necessary.

The cell, dubbed TOPCon Rear Emitter Solar Cell (TOPCoRE), allows for higher voltages and fill factors than cells with a collecting emitter on the front, while also allowing for wafers to be used more effectively for charge carrier transport. The front side of the cell is also passivated more effectively.

“Based on a systematic simulation-based analysis, we were able to derive some fundamental design rules for future high-efficiency silicon solar cells above 26 percent efficiency. Both-sides-contacted solar cells have the potential to reach efficiencies up to 27 percent and thus surpass the previous world record for silicon solar cells,” Professor Stefan Glunz, division director of Photovoltaics Research at Fraunhofer ISE, said.

The findings of the efficiency trial were originally published in a Nature Energy article, which can be read here.

PV Tech Premium

How is JinkoSolar transforming its manufacturing business model?

April 12, 2021
Mark Osborne details how Solar Module Super League (SMSL) major JinkoSolar is transforming its manufacturing base, moving from an asset-lite model to one more vertically integrated.

Q&A: Trina Solar’s Franck Zhang discusses the next steps for 210mm modules on the road to 670W+

March 23, 2021
PV Tech speaks to Franck Zhang, head of global product strategy and market at Trina Solar, to discover the next steps for 210mm modules as power outputs continue to grow.

NexWafe raises €10 million in a new Series B round of funding

February 4, 2021
Fraunhofer ISE spin-off NexWafe has raised €10 million in a new Series B round of funding as the company moves to another pilot production phase.

Silicon carbide inverters could open up medium-voltage grids for solar installs

January 26, 2021
A research project has produced a silicon carbide inverter capable of enabling large-scale solar systems to connect directly to medium-voltage grids without the need of a transformer.

JinkoSolar’s N-type TOPCon module surpasses 23% conversion efficiency

January 12, 2021
Leading ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has achieved a record-high conversion efficiency of 23.01% for its N-type Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) module, verified by TÜV Rheinland.

JinkoSolar pushes N-type TOPCon solar cell to record 24.90% conversion efficiency

January 6, 2021
Leading ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has set a new record conversion efficiency of 24.90% for its N-type TOPCon monocrystalline silicon solar cell that has been independently verified by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH), Germany.

