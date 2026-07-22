Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Frontier Energy appoints Monford as EPC contractor for 132MW solar-plus-storage project in Western Australia

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Yanara secures €150 million from Mirova to develop 2GW+ renewable energy portfolio across Australia

News

Naturgy begins construction on 330MW Fraser Coast solar-plus-storage project in Queensland, Australia

News

Frontier Energy appoints Monford as EPC contractor for 132MW solar-plus-storage project in Western Australia

News

Site adaptation is the non-negotiable standard for utility-scale solar

Features, Guest Blog

Perovskites are moving beyond ‘demonstration era’, says Sofab Inks as it raises US$6 million in seed funding

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Nextpower completes Prevalon acquisition

News

Statkraft makes FID in 131MW European solar PV as it reduces net loss in Q2 2026

News

2.5GW Brazil gas bill could increase curtailment by 12% – Aurora Energy Research

News

Avantus starts commercial operations at Aratina 1 solar-plus-storage project in California

News

Top Chinese PV players’ combined deficit tops RMB10 billion in H1 2026

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Frontier Energy’s Waroona Renewable Energy Project will be developed across multiple stages. Image: Frontier Energy.

Frontier Energy has appointed Western Australian renewable energy contractor Monford Group as the fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the 132MWdc stage one of its Waroona Renewable Energy Project.

The deal also sees Monford agreeing to take AU$5 million (US$3.5 million) of its contract value in ASX-listed developer Frontier’s shares.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The appointment follows the completion of an Early Contractor Involvement process that allowed both parties to refine the scope and design of the 132MWdc solar and 81.5MW/562MWh battery energy storage facility before formalising the contract.

Monford has commenced detailed design and mobilisation preparations under an interim agreement, with full site mobilisation scheduled for September 2026. The EPC scope extends through commissioning and delivery of a fully grid-connected solar-plus-storage facility, with first generation targeted in the second half of 2028.

In lieu of AU$5 million in cash, Monford has been granted an option to acquire 25 million ordinary shares in Frontier at an exercise price of zero. Frontier executive chairman Jamie Cullen said the arrangement reflected strong alignment of interests.

“The agreement for Monford to receive AU$5 million of the contract value in Frontier equity provides strong alignment of interests and is a positive endorsement of the quality and long-term potential of the Waroona Project,” he said.

Monford CEO Ciaran Shannon said the project reinforced the company’s position as a leading contractor in the Australian renewable energy sector.

“Our participation as a shareholder aligns us with the long-term success of the project and demonstrates our confidence in Frontier’s vision and growth strategy,” Shannon said.

As noted by Frontier Energy in the announcement, Monford’s prior delivery of the Cunderdin 128MWdc solar and 55MW 4-hour duration battery energy storage system (BESS) project, another hybrid facility connected to Western Australia’s South West Interconnected System (SWIS) and similar in configuration to Waroona stage one, was particularly relevant to the appointment.

A fully funded project ready to build

The EPC appointment follows Frontier receiving credit-approved commitments for project finance debt facilities of up to AU$280 million from Natixis CIB and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, announced on 17 July.

The package includes a construction and term facility of up to AU$250 million, a bank guarantee facility of up to AU$13 million, and a debt service reserve facility of up to AU$17 million, all of which qualify under the Green Loan Principles.

Combined with the AU$110 million conditional equity placement secured in June 2026, which received shareholder approval on 10 July, the project is now expected to be fully funded through construction and commissioning.

Settlement of the equity placement, at AU$0.20 per share across 550 million new shares, was scheduled for 21 July 2026.

In parallel with Monford’s early works, Frontier has progressed Western Power tendering for interconnection works, commenced substation EPC activities with Global Power Services, and placed long-lead orders for the main transformer and substation equipment.

The Waroona project has followed a long development path. Frontier assembled the site through the acquisition of Waroona Energy in late 2023, forming a combined 335MW solar portfolio.

As previously reported, the project was temporarily halted in October 2024 after Frontier failed to secure Reserve Capacity Credits from AEMO, which had been expected to underpin up to AU$27 million in annual revenue during the project’s first five years, requiring a restructure of the project’s financing and revenue assumptions.

The solar capacity subsequently grew from 120MW to 132MW through the adoption of higher-efficiency 660W modules, up from 610W. At the same time, the battery storage system was expanded to 562 MWh to meet a minimum 6-hour BESS requirement under Western Australia’s reserve capacity framework.

Frontier has outlined a multi-stage expansion at Waroona to approximately 1GW of solar generation and 660MW of battery storage by 2031, with stage two, which already holds development approval at approximately 120MW solar and 80MW of storage, expected to advance its definitive feasibility study during 2026 using part of the AU$110 million equity proceeds.

The site’s position 0.5km from the existing Landwehr Terminal substation removes the need for major new transmission infrastructure to support the multi-stage buildout.

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
australia, battery energy storage, bess, Co-location, energy storage, epc, finance, frontier energy, monford group, pv power plants, solar, solar-plus-storage, SWIS, utility-scale, utility-scale solar, western australia

Read Next

Image: Yanara.

Yanara secures €150 million from Mirova to develop 2GW+ renewable energy portfolio across Australia

July 22, 2026
Yanara has secured a €150 million investment from Mirova to develop more than 2GW of multi-tech renewable energy projects across Australia.
Image: Naturgy.

Naturgy begins construction on 330MW Fraser Coast solar-plus-storage project in Queensland, Australia

July 22, 2026
Naturgy's Australian generation subsidiary Global Power Generation (GPG) has entered the construction phase of the 330MW Fraser Coast Hybrid Project in Queensland.
Headshot of Solargis' Martin Opatovsky.

Site adaptation is the non-negotiable standard for utility-scale solar

July 21, 2026
Site adaptation has become the backbone of solar project finance and modern technical designs, according to Solargis' Martin Opatovsky.
Solar-plus-storage project from Prevalon Energy in Chile.

Nextpower completes Prevalon acquisition

July 21, 2026
Solar PV solutions provider Nextpower has completed the acquisition of battery energy storage system (BESS) integrator Prevalon Energy.
Statkraft's Clonfad solar PV project in Ireland.

Statkraft makes FID in 131MW European solar PV as it reduces net loss in Q2 2026

July 21, 2026
Norwegian IPP Statkraft has made final investment decisions (FID) in two solar PV projects in Ireland and the UK, combining 131MWp, in the second quarter of 2026.
Avantus' Aratina 1 solar-plus-storage project in California.

Avantus starts commercial operations at Aratina 1 solar-plus-storage project in California

July 21, 2026
Avantus has started commercial operations at its Aratina 1 project in California, which combines 200MW of solar PV and 500MWh of batteries.
Newsletter

Most Read

Nextpower completes Prevalon acquisition

News

Ember: EU hybridisation could unlock 25GW solar PV and wind without new grids

News, Features, Interviews

Australia to legally require large data centres to become net-generators of renewable energy

News

US DOC starts AD/CVD probe into Ethiopian solar cell producers, Toyo claims it ‘does not use Chinese wafers’

News

China’s new standards for PV production set to cut outdated technology across value chain – PV Tech Research

News

Top Chinese PV players’ combined deficit tops RMB10 billion in H1 2026

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

PV CellTech Global

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2027
Istanbul, Türkiye