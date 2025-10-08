Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Frontier Energy plans 1GW solar expansion at Waroona Energy Park in Western Australia

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Frontier Energy plans 1GW solar expansion at Waroona Energy Park in Western Australia

News

Econergy to acquire 155MW solar project in Romania

News

Juniper Green Energy signs 70MW PPA with Tata Power

News

Solar PV to drive 80% of global renewables growth by 2030, IEA says

News

OpenSolar raises US$13.1 million to advance AI platform

News

Doral secures offtake agreement for 430MW Texas solar-plus-storage project

News

Arevon powers 264MW Indiana PV portfolio with Meta PPA

News

Australia: Queensland solar PV power plants top the utility performance rankings

News

Victoria launches incentive program for C&I rooftop solar

News

Genesis Energy and FRV Australia dissolve solar development partnership in New Zealand

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Frontier Energy’s Waroona Renewable Energy Project will be developed across multiple stages. Image: Frontier Energy.

Renewable energy developer Frontier Energy has announced plans to expand its Waroona Renewable Energy Project into a multi-stage renewable energy precinct by 2031, targeting up to 1GW of solar generation and 660MW of battery energy storage.

The ASX-listed company claims it will develop the Waroona Energy Park as the “largest renewable energy precinct in south-west Western Australia.” The expansion strategy is designed to avoid dependence on major new transmission infrastructure for faster and lower-cost delivery to the market.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The multi-stage development timeline aligns with the retirement of 1.3-1.7GW of ageing coal and gas generation assets across Western Australia before 2031.

Stage one of the Frontier project comprises 120MW of solar PV capacity paired with an 81.5MW battery energy storage system (BESS), with commercial operations targeted for October 2027.

The project secured AU$215 million (US$141.1 million) in debt financing to support development, though construction was temporarily halted last year after it failed to secure Reserve Capacity Credits (RCCs) from AEMO.

A multi-staged development of the renewable energy precinct

Stage two will match the scale of the initial development with approximately 120MW of solar generation and 80MW of battery storage. The second phase already has development approval, with Frontier targeting revenue certainty during 2026 to underpin project financing through power purchase agreement (PPA) discussions.

It is also seeking support via the Australian government’s Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) Tender 5, which will close before the end of the year. The Tender seeks 1.6GW of renewable energy generation in the Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM).

Stage three of the Waroona project proposes 200MW of solar generation with 140MW of battery storage, while the fourth stage targets 560MW of solar capacity paired with 300-360MW of battery storage.

The later stages will require additional land acquisition, with Frontier noting that discussions have commenced for the necessary parcels.

Frontier CEO Adam Kiley highlighted Western Australia’s energy transition context, noting the planned retirement of at least 1.3GW of ageing coal and gas generation assets before 2031.

“Frontier’s Waroona Energy Park has the potential to play a major role in replacing this energy through our integrated solar/battery expansion strategy,” Kiley said.

Frontier Energy was formed through the acquisition of Waroona and other assets, creating an Australian company with a 335MW solar portfolio. The company has positioned itself to execute the planned expansion with key approvals, land holdings, and an experienced development team already in place.

The company plans to complete definitive feasibility studies and finalise environmental approvals for stage two in 2026, while commencing environmental, heritage and development applications for stages three and four.

Strategic grid connection advantage

Frontier’s existing grid connection and 830-hectare freehold land position provide the foundation for the near-term expansion strategy at the Waroona project.

The Waroona Energy Park is located just 0.5km from the Western Power Landwehr Terminal, and stage one of construction will include the building of a connection to a 33kV/330kV substation on site, via a 330kV single circuit transmission line.

The 2025 Electricity Statement of Opportunities, released by AEMO earlier this year, highlighted the Landwehr and Kwinana Terminals as strong parts of the grid until at least 2031. This system strength supports the project’s expansion plans without requiring major grid infrastructure investment.

Other components of Western Australian government’s broader transmission strategy, outlined in the Southwest Interconnected System Transmission (SWIS) Plan, focus on opening up more grid connection capacity.

The plan emphasises enabling “the retirement of all state-owned coal generation assets by 2030” through new transmission infrastructure, including the AU$1.2 billion Clean Energy Link North project, which is expected to be completed by 2027 and unlock 1GW of additional transmission capacity for wind generation projects.

australia, bess, energy storage, frontier energy, pv power plants, solar pv, storage, utility-scale solar, waroona energy, western australia

Read Next

Econergy's Oradea project in Romania.

Econergy to acquire 155MW solar project in Romania

October 7, 2025
Econergy will acquire 100% stake in the 155MW Ratesti solar project in Romania, further expanding its European renewable energy portfolio.
A Juniper Green Energy solar project.

Juniper Green Energy signs 70MW PPA with Tata Power

October 7, 2025
Juniper Green Energy through its subsidiary Juniper Green Sigma Eight has signed a 70MW power purchase agreement with renewable energy giant Tata Power. 
Fatih Birol speaking at COP21.

Solar PV to drive 80% of global renewables growth by 2030, IEA says

October 7, 2025
Solar PV will account for almost 80% of the 4.6TW of new renewable power expected to be added by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
A residential solar system.

OpenSolar raises US$13.1 million to advance AI platform

October 7, 2025
OpenSolar has secured US$13.1 million in equity financing from technology investors, including Titanium Ventures, Google and others.
The Ratts 1 and Heirloom projects are the first that Arevon will own and operate in Indiana. Image: Arevon

Arevon powers 264MW Indiana PV portfolio with Meta PPA

October 7, 2025
US independent power producer (IPP) Arevon has begun operations at two utility-scale solar projects in Indiana.
An image of RES Group's Emerald solar farm. Image: RES Group.

Australia: Queensland solar PV power plants top the utility performance rankings

October 7, 2025
Rystad Energy has said that Queensland’s utility-solar assets were the best-performing solar PV power plants in September 2025.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Econergy to acquire 155MW solar project in Romania

News

BlackRock reportedly poised to buy AES Corporation

News

Genesis Energy and FRV Australia dissolve solar development partnership in New Zealand

News

SMA Solar to cut 350 more jobs

News

How Talon PV plans to crack America’s TOPCon solar cell challenge

News, Features, Interviews

Over-voltage triggered Iberian blackout – report

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.