Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

FRV to hybridise Spanish PV fleet with batteries

By Ben Willis
February 23, 2026
Power Plants, Grids, Storage
Europe

Latest

GameChange boosts solar eBOS expertise with Terrasmart acquisition

News

India’s electricity transition accelerates, but state-level gaps persist, says report

News

R.Power raises US$50 million to develop 70.5MW Polish solar PV portfolio

News

FRV to hybridise Spanish PV fleet with batteries

News

Enel acquires 830MW US PV and wind portfolio, ups renewables investment

News

Misaligned from the start: how quality assurance gaps in tracker and racking systems put solar projects at risk

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Fortis Energy, EBRD sign potential financing on 270MW/72MWh solar-plus-storage plant in Serbia

News

Lightsource bp sells 1GW Australian solar PV portfolio to Aula Energy

News

NTPC commissions 165MW at Khavda-II solar project

News

Technical realities could ‘potentially undermine’ Microsoft’s 100% renewables boast

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
FRV’s Spanish BESS portfolio will comprise solar-plus-storage and standalone facilities. Image: FRV.

International developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) is to hybridise a swathe of its Spanish PV fleet with batteries as part of a wider storage push in the country.

The move follows the passing of a Royal Decree in Spain last year, which gave battery storage a key role in helping tackle the system vulnerabilities that led to last year’s massive power outage on the Iberian Peninsula.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

FRV has revealed that it is developing a 1.2GW/5GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) portfolio in Spain comprising hybridised units co-located with its operational PV power plants and standalone facilities.

The developer said the projects were at an advanced stage of development and would reach “shovel-ready” status in 2026 and 2027.

They will be rolled out across four main regions in Spain: Extremadura, Andalusia, Catalonia and Cantabria.

Extremadura is FRV’s main focus for its energy storage expansion, with hybridisation planned at two of its separate solar sites in the region – the San Serván 220 complex, which will be collocated with a 56MW/225MWh BESS, and the Solanilla PV plan, which will be paired with an 18MW/72MWh battery. Both projects are to be shovel-ready in the first quarter of this year.

Further hybridisation is planned in the region at FRV’s cluster of PV projects at Carmonita – Carmonita Ministerio (320MW/1,360MWh), Carmonita Sur (80 MW/400 MWh), Carmonita Norte (91MW/455 MWh) and Carmonita IV (40MW/200 MWh) – and  111MW/495MWh at San Serván 400, a cluster of three PV projects totalling 150MW.

In Andalusia, FRV plans to hybridise its Alcores projects in Seville with 57MW/285MWh of battery energy storage. In Catalonia, 334MW/1,336MWh of BESS capacity is planned across six facilities in different areas of the provinces of Barcelona, Girona, and Tarragona. Meanwhile, Cantabria will host the Santander BESS Camarreal project, a 50MW/200MWh storage system in the municipality of Camargo, with construction scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

FRV said a catalyst for its BESS rollout was Spain’s Royal Decree 997/2025 passed in late 2025 in response to Spain’s April power blackout. Enquiries in the aftermath of the outage highlighted a number of vulnerabilities in Spain’s increasingly renewables-dominated electricity system, including a lack of battery energy storage to cope with volatility. In response, a central provision of the royal decree was to make it easier to add energy storage to the grid, with prioritisation given to hybridisation with operational renewable energy assets.

“The combination of hybrid projects and standalone storage systems will allow us to maximise the performance of our infrastructure, provide greater flexibility to the electricity system and ensure a more stable and resilient supply,” said Fernando Salinas, managing director of FRV Iberia.

“This strategy reflects our vision to lead the energy transition through advanced technological solutions that not only optimise the use of energy resources but also strengthen our contribution to the development of a more sustainable and efficient energy model.”

bess, frv, hybrid, iberian peninsula, pv power plants, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, spain

Read Next

image

GameChange boosts solar eBOS expertise with Terrasmart acquisition

February 23, 2026
GameChange Energy has acquired the electrical balance-of-system division of Terrasmart, a US provider of tracker, racking and wiring solutions.
An R.Power solar project.

R.Power raises US$50 million to develop 70.5MW Polish solar PV portfolio

February 23, 2026
Polish IPP R.Power has raised US$50.7 million (€43 million) in finance to support the development of a 70.5MW solar PV portfolio in Poland.
The US$1 billion acquisition is being executed through Enel subsidiaries Enel Green Power North America and EGPNA Project Holdco 2. Image: Enel North America.

Enel acquires 830MW US PV and wind portfolio, ups renewables investment

February 23, 2026
Enel has acquired an 830MW portfolio of operating solar and wind assets in the US from investment firm Excelsior Energy Capital.
Delegates from Fortis Energy and EBRD sign mandate letter for potential financing on 270MW solar-plus-storage project in Serbia

Fortis Energy, EBRD sign potential financing on 270MW/72MWh solar-plus-storage plant in Serbia

February 23, 2026
Fortis Energy has signed a mandate letter with the EBRD to explore financing for a 270MW solar-plus-storage project in Serbia.
The Wellington North solar project in Australia.

Lightsource bp sells 1GW Australian solar PV portfolio to Aula Energy

February 23, 2026
Lightsource bp has sold a 1GW operational solar PV portfolio in Australia to Australian-headquartered renewable energy company Aula Energy.
The Khavda project, announced by the Government of India in 2020, spans 60,000 hectares and is set to deliver 30GW of solar alongside wind capacity. Image: NTPC.

NTPC commissions 165MW at Khavda-II solar project

February 20, 2026
NTPC has commissioned 165MW of solar capacity at its 1.25GW Khavda-II solar project in Gujarat.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

NTPC commissions 165MW at Khavda-II solar project

News

Waiting for a final verdict: Shoals and Voltage both declare victory in eBOS patent dispute

Features, Editors' Blog

Sungrow and Huawei achieve AAA rating in new PV InverterTech bankability report

Features, Guest Blog

Technical realities could ‘potentially undermine’ Microsoft’s 100% renewables boast

News

NexWafe, Talon PV ink 7GW wafer supply agreement in the US

News

Tracking the tracker in gigawatt-scale

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain