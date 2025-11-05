Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Spain passes decree strengthening grid resilience and boosting energy storage

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
November 5, 2025
Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

Voltec Solar and Toyo ink TOPCon PV cell supply deal

News

Solv Energy to build 209MW Texas solar project for Sol Systems

News

Spain passes decree strengthening grid resilience and boosting energy storage

News

Anker SOLIX on surviving 55°C heat and coastal corrosion in Australian conditions

Features, Interviews

Pioneering the future of bifacial back contact solar technology

Features, Guest Blog

GCL expands Indonesian footprint with 200MW solar project agreements

News

Syncarpha completes construction at solar-plus-storage project at former chemical manufacturing site

News

Enlight bags US$150 million tax equity for 128MW New Mexico solar project

News

Lack of pricing consensus slows down European PPA deals – Pexapark

News

Acen Australia’s 400MW Stubbo Solar project reaches full commercial operation

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Sara Aagesen, Spanish Minister of MITECO ruled out a cyberattack on April's blackout
Some of the measures approved in this new royal decree were previously proposed in another decree earlier this year. Image: Spain’s Congress of Deputies.

The Spanish government has approved a royal decree aimed at strengthening the power grid’s resilience, robustness and stability in response to the nationwide blackout in April.

Some of the measures passed in this latest royal decree were picked up from the previous one in June, which was ultimately rejected by the Congress of Deputies in July. The previous royal decree was in response to the Iberian blackout that happened on 28 April 2025.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

One of the measures taken from the previous royal decree is to make it easier for energy storage to be added to the grid, as Spain targets to have 22.5GW of installed energy storage by 2030.

This will give priority to the hybridisation of energy storage with other operational renewable energy plants, a measure that was welcomed by the Spanish trade association Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF).

“The new regulations will boost energy storage, leading to a more robust system and more competitive electricity prices, said José Donoso, CEO of UNEF.

The measure to boost energy storage’s deployment comes days after Spain’s environment minister Sara Aagesen (pictured above) announced that nearly €840 million (US$964 million) would be awarded to 143 energy storage projects under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), as reported on our sister site Energy Storage News. More than half the awarded projects were for the hybridisation of energy storage with other renewable energy projects, with 81 projects out of the 143.

Aside from the measure for energy storage, one of the key aspects of this new royal decree is the establishment of oversight and control measures regarding the voltage control obligations for the electricity sector.

Meanwhile, Red Eléctrica, the Spanish transmission system operator (TSO), will prepare proposals for regulatory modifications such as responses to power oscillations, which were highlighted as one of the three causes of the April Iberian blackout. Other proposals for regulatory modifications include the speed of voltage variation and scheduling of technical restrictions.

According to Spain’s environment ministry, MITECO, these proposals from the TSO will have to be ready in the next three to six months.

However, one of the measures that was not picked up in this new decree pertains to self-consumption, which the Spanish aimed to boost back in June 2025.

A feature on the Iberian blackout and the lessons learned from it was published on PV Tech Power earlier this year, which is accessible to Premium subscribers here.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
blackout, energy storage, grid, miteco, resilience, royal decree, spain, voltage control

Read Next

Image: Anker SOLIX.
Sponsored

Anker SOLIX on surviving 55°C heat and coastal corrosion in Australian conditions

November 5, 2025
PV Tech spoke with Symons Xie, general manager of Anker SOLIX APAC, at All-Energy Australia 2025, where the organisation outlined its strategy for establishing a major presence in Australia's rapidly growing home battery and energy storage market.
Image: Potentia Energy (via LinkedIn).

Australia’s solar PV and storage sectors drive record Q3 2025 performance

October 31, 2025
Australia's solar and energy storage sectors delivered transformative performance during the third quarter of 2025, with grid-scale solar generation reaching 1,699MW average output while battery systems expanded capacity by 2,936MW since Q3 2024.
Image: Frédéric Paulussen via Unsplash

Global net zero ‘impossible’ by 2050, Wood Mackenzie says

October 30, 2025
Global net zero by 2050 is now “impossible” and the world is on course for temperature rises of 2.6°C, according to energy market analyst Wood Mackenzie.
Solar PV plant in Saudi Arabia from ACWA Power

EBRD co-finances ACWA Power’s 1GW/1.3GWh solar and storage portfolio in Uzbekistan

October 29, 2025
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has provided US$142 million in financing for the construction of a 1GW solar and 1.3GWh BESS portfolio in Uzbekistan.
Images from PV ModuleTech Europe 2024.

Navigating shifting module costs and falling power prices at PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

October 28, 2025
Navigating module procurement in this financial environment will be a key topic of conversation at the PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 event.
Solar PV array system

Solar PV retains most competitive LCOE globally in 2025 – Wood Mackenzie

October 23, 2025
Solar PV technology has maintained its leading position as the most cost-competitive power generation source in 2025, according to analyst Wood Mackenzie.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

GCL expands Indonesian footprint with 200MW solar project agreements

News

Acen Australia’s 400MW Stubbo Solar project reaches full commercial operation

News

Australia mandates three-hour free solar electricity for households from 2026

News

EnergyRe bags US$370 million for South Carolina PV projects

News

What does the upcoming Section 232 on polysilicon need to answer? 

Features, Editors' Blog

ContourGlobal closes first US solar project financing for 324MW Colorado project

News

Upcoming Events

Powering Certainty: Bankable Energy Storage, with Elementa 2 Pro from Trina Storage

Upcoming Webinars
November 12, 2025
10am PST / 1pm EST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

PV CellTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
March 10, 2026
Frankfurt, Germany