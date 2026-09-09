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FTC Solar begins solar tracker shipments for 330MW PV project

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Projects, New Technology
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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FTC Solar trackers.
FTC Solar first announced the agreement in March 2025, with production of its 1P Terrain trackers then expected to begin in mid-2025. Image: FTC Solar.

US-based solar tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has begun shipments of solar tracker systems for the 330MW Fraser Coast solar-plus-storage project in Queensland, Australia.

Fraser Coast also includes a 180MW battery energy storage system (BESS) and is expected to begin operations in 2028. The project is being developed by Global Power Generation (GPG), the power generation subsidiary of Naturgy Energy Group, which holds a 75% stake in GPG, while the remaining 25% is held by Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) through its infrastructure investment arm, Wren House Infrastructure Management.

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“This project will represent the largest solar hybrid battery project ever built by GPG in Australia, providing another proof of our long-term commitment to the country,” said Shaq Mohajerani, chief development officer, GPG Australia. The project is Naturgy’s second hybrid solar-plus-storage project in Australia.

“With 1.3GW of renewable energy capacity in operation, 0.5GW under construction and a 2GW development pipeline across Australia, GPG has become one of the largest renewable investors in the country, supporting the energy transition and the ambitious and world-admired 2030 renewable energy goals established by the federal and state governments.”

FTC Solar first announced the agreement in March 2025, with production of its 1P Terrain trackers then expected to begin in mid-2025.

The project timeline was subsequently revised, with notice to proceed issued in the second quarter of 2026. Production and shipments of the 1P Terrain trackers are now underway.

Recently, the manufacturer signed a 1GW supply agreement with solar and storage developer Strata Clean Energy, building on a 500MW tracker deal announced in September 2024. Under that agreement, FTC became Strata’s preferred supplier of 2P trackers for an initial three-year period.

In February 2026, FTC signed a three-year agreement with South African solar procurement company Lubanzi Inala, part of the Green Axis Africa EPC consortium, to supply trackers for utility-scale projects totalling around 840MW. FTC will provide a mix of 1P and 2P systems, with the first project due to start in mid-2026.

In 2025, FTC agreed to acquire the remaining 55% stake in steelmaker Alpha Steel for nearly US$2.7 million. The move reflects a wider trend among US tracker manufacturers, including Nextpower and GameChange Energy, to expand into steel and other solar balance-of-system operations. PV Tech Premium spoke with GameChange Energy’s CEO in March [subscription required] about the industry’s consolidation trend.

australia, ftc solar, global power generation, Naturgy Energy Group, pv power plants, solar pv, solar tracker provider, supply agreements

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