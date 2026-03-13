FTC Solar signs 1GW tracker supply deal with Strata Clean Energy

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With the projects covered under the original agreement largely completed ahead of schedule, the newly announced amendment adds a further 1GW of tracker supply and extends the partnership by five years from the date of the amendment.

The first project under the extended agreement is expected to begin in the second half of 2027.

“As we conclude our first 500MW of 2P projects with Strata, we’re incredibly pleased to be selected to work with them again on an additional 1GW of future projects,” said Yann Brandt, FTC Solar’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Under the initial agreement, Strata was expected to deploy a combination of FTC Solar’s tracker technologies across the project sites, alongside the company’s SunPath software platform, to optimise system performance and energy output.

FTC Solar recenly signed a three-year supply agreement with Lubanzi Inala, a South African solar procurement company within the Green Axis Africa EPC consortium, to supply tracker systems for multiple utility-scale projects across South Africa.

Under the agreement, FTC will provide a mix of its 1P and 2P tracker technologies for a portfolio totalling around 840MW, with the first project scheduled to begin in mid-2026.

Last year, FTC entered into a purchase agreement to acquire the remaining 55% stake in steel manufacturer Alpha Steel for nearly US$2.7 million. Like FTC, many US tracker producers are expanding their ownership and offerings by acquiring related companies, notably Nextpower and GameChange Energy, both of which have made investments into steel and other solar balance of system (BOS) operations. PV Tech Premium spoke with the CEO of GameChange Energy earlier this week about the trend of industry consolidation.