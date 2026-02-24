FTC Solar signs 840MW PV tracker supply agreement in South Africa

US-based tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has signed a three-year supply agreement with Lubanzi Inala, a South African solar procurement company within the Green Axis Africa engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) consortium, to provide solar tracker systems for multiple utility-scale projects across South Africa.
Under the terms of the agreement, FTC will deliver a mix of its 1P and 2P tracker technologies for a portfolio totalling approximately 840MW. The first project under the three-year framework is scheduled to commence in mid-2026.
“We’re pleased to have been selected by Lubanzi and Green Axis Africa to support their portfolio of 1P and 2P solar projects across South Africa,” said Yann Brandt, CEO of FTC Solar.
Founded in 2017, FTC Solar provides solar tracker systems, software and engineering services for utility-scale PV projects. Last year, FTC entered into a purchase agreement to acquire the remaining 55% stake in steel manufacturer Alpha Steel for nearly US$2.7 million.
During the same time, the firm released its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with revenue of US$26 million. This represented a 156.8% increase from the same period a year ago and a 30.2% increase from the previous quarter.
In August 2025, FTC signed a 1GW solar tracker and software supply agreement with engineering firm Levona Renewables. Shipments were set to begin in early 2026, starting with the 140MW CT Solar One project in Snyder, Texas, which is expected to enter construction in early 2026 and reach commercial operation in 2028.