FTC Solar launches automated 80 degree hail stow angle for 1P Pioneer tracker

By JP Casey
Highland Materials to begin polysilicon plant construction in H2 2026

Waaree Energies acquires 64% stake in transformer maker Kotsons

Biden tariff moratorium ‘single worst policy’ for US solar supply chain

‘Innovation allows us to compete straight up against China on polysilicon’

ARENA launches AU$150 million second round of Solar Sunshot programme in Australia

Alight and Neoen power up 100MW PV plant in Sweden

US residential PV prices remain stable but industry confidence falters – EnergySage

Trinasolar, Holosolis ink TOPCon patent licence agreement in Europe

India adds 2.8GW rooftop solar in H1 2025, up 158% year-on-year

FTC Solar trackers.
The 80 degree range of motion is an improvement over the 60 degree range of motion previously available for the 1P Pioneer tracker. Image: FTC Solar.

US tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has launched an automated 80 degree hail stow angle for its flagship 1P Pioneer tracker.

The 80 degree range of motion is an improvement over the 60 degree range of motion previously available for the tracker, and aims to better protect modules deployed in “hail-prone regions,” according to the company. The trackers can be automated to enter hail stow positions in response to third-party weather data, or can be manually overridden by operators at any time.

“Solar developers and asset owners need certainty that their systems can withstand extreme weather,” said FTC Solar CEO Yann Brandt.

Solar projects are under increased scrutiny to remain productive amid a combination of challenging phenomena: an increase in extreme weather, posing physical threats to solar projects, and modules themselves becoming larger and thinner, and thus less resilient to those threats.

Figures from kWh Analytics show that hail accounts for 73% of financial losses for US solar projects, despite representing just 6% of the total number of loss incidents, and earlier this year, Jon Previtali, senior principal engineer at VDE Americas, told PV Tech Premium that these changes in the size and shape of modules means that extreme hailstorms can destroy up to 50% of a project.

FTC Solar also noted that its updated 1P Pioneer tracker would work with its SUNOPS digital management platform, which has been in operation since the company first launched its automated hail stow programme last year. Last month, the company launched a new tracker to protect against extreme wind conditions in particular, as it looks to improve solar project resilience from a range of environmental threats.

The launch of a new product continues FTC Solar’s positive year, which saw the company post quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of 57.6% in May. Sustained revenue growth and a decline in operating expenses has driven the positive financial trend, and comes just over a year since the company implemented a reverse stock split in order to meet the minimum stock price required to list on the Nasdaq exchange.

