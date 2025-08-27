FTC Solar, Levona Renewables sign 1GW PV tracker supply agreement

Tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has signed a 1GW solar PV tracker and software supply agreement with engineering firm Levona Renewables.
Shipments will begin in early 2026, with the first project expected to be a 140MW utility-scale solar plant in Snyder, Texas. Currently under development, CT Solar One is slated to begin construction in early 2026, while commercial operation is expected for 2028. According to Levona, the project will install nearly 200,000 705Wp polycrystalline bifacial modules.
Two other PV projects – CT Solar Two and CT Solar Three – are also part of the supply agreement, which will add 650MW of solar PV capacity in Texas.
FTC Solar will supply its Pioneer 1P trackers and SunPath software for the portfolio of PV projects.
Fernando Queiroz, CEO at Levona Renewables, said: “Leveraging their development backgrounds and tracker expertise, the FTC team has found multiple ways to optimise our site, including for location, layout, row efficiency, and energy yield, while avoiding civil costs.”
In addition to securing supply agreements for its PV trackers, FTC Solar recently launched a new tracker for extreme wind conditions. The Pioneer+ High tracker is designed to withstand wind speeds of up to 150mph for coastal, hurricane-prone, and high-altitude areas. This is not the only new product the company recently unveiled, as it aims to launch a new tracker designed for use with 2,000V systems, becoming a new leap in utility-scale solar.