FTC Solar’s revenue plummets from 2021 as it blames US import restrictions for dampening demand

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Americas

Borrego signs first utility-scale PV O&M contracts

Clearway Energy sees renewable sales rise 31%, while sale of thermal business provides massive cash injection

FTC Solar, AUI Partners team up to offer faster tracking services to sub-20MW DG projects in the US

How to properly protect you solar PV assets from theft and vandalism, now and in the future

Exus acquires 1GW of Brazilian solar projects

Leeward breaks ground on 196MW Ohio PV plant using First Solar thin-film tech

City of Chicago to buy 100% renewable power by 2025, starting with 593MW PV project

District of Columbia regulator approves 73MW solar PPA for default power supply

Brookfield Renewable invested US$3 billion in growth initiatives in Q2 alone

FTC Solar is predicting a difficult Q3 but expects operations to rebound in the final quarter of 2022. Image: FTC Solar

US solar tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has cut its net losses compared with last quarter and Q2 2021 but has seen its revenue collapse, blaming a hostile solar industry environment in the US that has seen project delays and cancellations, which it said it now hoped was coming to an end.

In its Q2 2022 financial results, the Texas-based tracker manufacturer recorded a net loss of US$25.7 million, down from US$27.8 million last quarter and US$52.4 million from Q2 2021. At the same time, its revenue fell from US$50 million in Q2 2021 to US$30.7 million last quarter.

“This revenue level reflects the lower demand environment in the US amid the regulatory environment and solar module availability constraints,” FTC Solar said, “and represents a decrease of 38% compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of 39% year-over-year, driven by lower volume and partially offset by a higher average selling price (ASP)”.

Despite being on the “cusp of profitability” in March, FTC Solar in May announced that it was withdrawing its guidance for the year and warned of material uncertainties caused by the US AD/CVD investigation. This has since been circumvented by US President Joe Biden’s executive order that imposed a two-year freeze on new tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia “that essentially removes the AD/CVD tariff risk for 24 months”.

“Following the President’s executive order on clean energy in June, we have observed a significant uptick in customer project discussions,” said FTC Solar’s CEO Sean Hunkler.

Hunkler said developers and EPC customers were “eagerly working to secure sufficient module supply for both delayed 2022 projects as well as a strong funnel of 2023 projects” and that, based on this, the company believes that “successfully navigating the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) import restrictions on solar modules remains the last hurdle for the industry to overcome to ensure a very strong recovery in 2023″.

On 21 June, the UFLPA came into force in the US and assumed that any items “wholly or in part” made in China’s Xinjiang region are a product of the region’s alleged labour camps for ethnic minorities, meaning they are prohibited from entering the US.

Amid “all the regulatory uncertainty of 2022”, FTC Solar said it was “focusing on those things we control”, including cost-reduction initiatives, operational improvements and strategic R&D.

Hunkler said the company was making “good progress” on future contracts, adding US$141 million to contracted and awarded orders since 9 May, bringing its total to US$774 million. 

Yesterday (9 August), FTC Solar announced that it had partnered with energy contractor AUI Partners to provide solar tracking solutions for distributed generation (DG) projects under 20MW within an eight week time frame as it eyes greater growth in the DG sector.

Nonetheless, it expects Q3 to “represent the low-water mark in terms of revenue”, which the company said “reflected a continuation of largely prior-period module-supply related customer project delays”.

“Our expectation for gross margin reflects the lower revenue base to absorb overhead costs and incremental low-margin logistics revenue previously expected in the second quarter,” the company said of its Q3 outlook, although it is targeting a “significant rebound” in Q4.

Another potential boon for Q4 performance would be the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the US House of Representatives, expected this Friday, Hunkler said on a call with analysts.  

“One other potential change that is on the table is the proposed Inflation Reduction Act, which includes incentives and an extension of the investment tax credit. While there are already many underlying drivers of growth in the solar industry, we believe this bill would serve to further bolster and extend future demand,” he said.

Analyst commentary taken from The Motley Fool

AD/CVD, financial results, ftc solar, Inflation Reduction Act, IRA, tracker manufacturing, trackers, UFLPA, us

Clearway Energy sees renewable sales rise 31%, while sale of thermal business provides massive cash injection

August 9, 2022
The passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could bolster opportunities for Clearway Energies, according to Roth Capital Partners.

FTC Solar, AUI Partners team up to offer faster tracking services to sub-20MW DG projects in the US

August 9, 2022
Solar tracker maker FTC Solar and energy contractor AUI Partners have teamed up to provide solar tracking solutions for distributed generation (DG) projects under 20MW within an eight week time frame.

District of Columbia regulator approves 73MW solar PPA for default power supply

August 9, 2022
The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (DCPSC) has approved a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with renewables developer Invenergy for 73MW of solar power to meet a 5% renewables target for district’s default electricity supply.

Inflation Reduction Act passes US Senate, vote in House of Representatives expected this week

August 8, 2022
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which includes US$369 billion in energy security and climate change programmes over the next ten years, passed in the US Senate on Sunday, paving the way for its movement to the House of Representatives and subsequent signing by President Joe Biden.

AES on track for 2022 renewables contract targets, driven by US market

August 8, 2022
Energy technology company AES Corporation is still on track to reach its target of 4.5-5.5GW in long-term renewables and energy storage contracts in 2022, having already signed 1,618MW in the year to date, according the firm’s Q2 financial report.

Revolve Renewable Power gets approval for 250MW solar-and-storage project from US’ BLM

August 5, 2022
Canadian renewables company Revolve Renewable Power has received approval to build a 250MW solar-and-storage project on land managed by the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Arizona.

Inflation Reduction Act passes US Senate, vote in House of Representatives expected this week

Brookfield Renewable invested US$3 billion in growth initiatives in Q2 alone

Clearway Energy sees renewable sales rise 31%, while sale of thermal business provides massive cash injection

PV Price Watch: Price of polysilicon rises again after brief reprieve, September production expected to peak following buildout  

City of Chicago to buy 100% renewable power by 2025, starting with 593MW PV project

Leeward breaks ground on 196MW Ohio PV plant using First Solar thin-film tech

