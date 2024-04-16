Subscribe To Premium
GameChange Solar and JZNEE to build 3GW tracker component manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia

By JP Casey
Queensland announces US$3.5 million plan for module recycling and growing large-scale renewables industry

Japanese power company Jera to develop 20GW renewables by 2035

Europe announces Solar Charter to support PV manufacturing

Econergy begins commercial operations at 92MW solar project in Romania

Brazil: Soltec sells 400MW site, Recurrent Energy finances 152MW PV project

National, nodal or zonal: potential of different pricing structures in the world’s energy markets

PNE sells 240MW solar project in South Africa to NOA Group

EU adopts rules requiring solar installations and zero emissions in buildings

Solar manufacturing to shift focus on sustainability is essential, says NexWafe CEO

GameChange Solar trackers.
The Dammam facility will produce components for GameChange Solar’s Genius Tracker products. Image: GameChange Solar

US solar tracker manufacturer GameChange Solar and Chinese firm Jiangsu Zhenjiang New Energy Equipment (JZNEE) will build a new tracker manufacturing facility in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, with an annual component production capacity of up to 3GW.

The facility will produce components for GameChange Solar’s Genius Tracker products, and will include parts such as actuators, node controllers and drive systems. The company noted that it could expand the annual production capacity of the facility to 5GW, and that it expects to begin commercial operations in June this year.

“Our partnership with JZNEE and expansion into the Middle East underscores our commitment to growing our global renewable energy presence,” said Vikas Bansal, president of international at GameChange Solar. “We are excited to provide our Middle East customers and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partners with locally manufactured, built, and serviced solar tracker solutions.”

While the companies did not specify the projects to which the components would be delivered, the Genius Tracker range has been deployed at a number of utility-scale projects, including the 560MW Kom Ombo project in Egypt and the 232MW Oriana Solar project in the US.

The Genius Tracker range aims to improve efficiency for both construction and operation, with GameChange Solar noting that the range’s “WeatherSmart” function can deliver 1.5% more power over a year than other trackers. In addition, earlier this year, industry analyst Eclipse-M completed a study into the deployment of the Genius Tracker products, and found that the devices required 28% less labour to construct than “the average of three market-relevant 1P trackers.”

This is GameChange Solar’s latest expansion of its manufacturing capacity, following the opening of a 2.5GW manufacturing facility in Brazil in January, and its plans to expand its annual US production capacity to 35GW.

