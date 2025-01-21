Subscribe To Premium
JA Solar to supply modules for 1GW Abydos II solar-plus-storage project

By JP Casey
Scatec awarded Romania CfD for 190MW solar PV portfolio

JA Solar to supply modules for 1GW Abydos II solar-plus-storage project

Malaysia opens tender seeking 2GW of large-scale and floating solar PV

Masdar selects Jinko Solar and JA Solar to supply modules to 5.2GW solar-plus-storage project

PV downturn laid bare in Chinese preliminary 2024 financials

Connecting ‘the first in the village’: mini-grids on an upward trajectory

Plenitude acquires 49% stake in Sandrini solar-plus-storage portfolio

CHINA ROUND-UP: ACWA collaborates with two Chinese firms, China Energy Engineering wins FPV project in the Philippines, and Guodian Power plans to build PV plant in Saudi Arabia

Meyer Burger starts M&A process, increases bridge loan

US attorneys urge leaders to safeguard IRA ahead of Trump inauguration

JA Solar, AMEA Power and CEEC sign the module supply deal.
AMEA Power and CEEC expect to commission the Abydos II project by April 2026. Image: JA Solar.

Chinese module manufacturer JA Solar has signed a module supply deal with the China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) and AMEA Power to provide panels for the Abydos Phase II solar-plus-storage project in Egypt.

The deal was signed on the opening day of this year’s World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi, and covers the largest solar project in Africa, with a solar capacity of 1GW, plus 600MWh of batteries. AMEA Power and CEEC plan to commission the project in two stages – the first 300MW of solar capacity in August 2025 and the remaining capacity in April 2026 – and under the terms of the module supply deal, JA Solar will supply 1.25GW of n-type PV modules for the project.

The announcement follows the commissioning of the Abydos Phase I solar-plus-storage project, also developed by AMEA Power, last December. The developer signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Egypt Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) to sell power generated at the project, but no similar offtake agreements have been announced for the second phase of the facility.

Both projects are part of Egypt’s plans to rapidly expand its renewable energy capacity, with prime minister Mostafa Madbouly having announced plans to install 4GW of new clean energy by summer 2025. Collaboration with foreign companies figures to be a key component of this initiative, with AMEA Power and CEEC’s involvement in the country’s solar sector, and French firm Voltalia planning to install 2.5GW of solar and wind capacity.

The news follows the announcement that JA Solar, alongside Jinko Solar, will provide modules for Masdar’s mammoth 5.2GW solar-plus-storage in Abu Dhabi, which Masdar and the Emirates Water and Electricity Company have described as the largest of its type in the world.

