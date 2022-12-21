GameChange Solar to expand US manufacturing capacity to 24GW

The company will build out its existing facilities, as well as construct new factories across the country.

Image: GameChange Solar.

GameChange Solar will expand its US manufacturing capacity to 24GW.

The company, a manufacturer of both fixed-tilt and tracker-mounted solar racking systems, said that it will expand its existing facilities in the US and target new factories in New York, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, Indiana, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.

“With our growth and the growth in the utility-scale solar industry anticipated for the next decade, we have greatly expanded our USA annual capacity to 24 GW for key structural systems to directly meet the needs of our customers for domestically sourced products,” said Derick Botha, chief commercial officer at GameChange Solar,

“We are pleased to be able to expand greatly the domestic manufacturing sector supporting renewable energy and the many jobs it will create.”

A PV Tech analysis of the future of tracker manufacturers from last year highlighted GameChange Solar as one of the largest tracker companies in the world.

Solar manufacturing in the US has seen a significant uptick since the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act in August, with a recent report saying that plans for 22GW of new module and cell manufacturing have been announced since the passing of the bill.