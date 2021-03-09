Solar Media
News

GCL-Poly touts FBR silicon matching Siemens process on purity

By Mark Osborne
Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials
Asia & Oceania

GCL-Poly touts FBR silicon matching Siemens process on purity

News

AGL acquires Australian C&I solar providers Solgen and Epho

News

Rikers Island could become a renewable energy and storage hub

News

JinkoSolar signs 100MW module supply deal in ‘key market’ Pakistan

News

American Electric Power subsidiary issues new RFP for renewables and storage projects

News

Endesa acquires 519MW Spanish solar portfolio from Arena Power

News

Australia to reach 30% non-hydro renewable energy by 2030

News

JA Solar planning new 20GW cell and module manufacturing hub in Qidong, China

News

FIMER’s PVS-10/33-TL three-phase string inverter offers greater C&I project flexibility

Product Reviews

Lessons can be learnt from China’s support for floating solar, Sungrow says

News
Major polysilicon producer GCL-Poly has claimed its FBR (Fluidized Bed Reactor) granular polysilicon has achieved monocrystalline purity requirements at its 10,000MT FBR plant, offering significant carbon footprint benefits over the traditional process used for mono-wafer production.

GCL-Poly said in a financial filing that its FBR produced silicon had met a number of quality standards in-line with the Siemens process, while in certain parameters outperforming the dense silicon materials.

However, GCL-Poly noted that the yield of granular silicon was reaching approximately 99%, but 90% of the yield met monocrystalline material requirements.

The other big benefit at this stage for FBR is the reduction in overall energy consumption of the production process, which the company claimed had a lower (10–12%) rate than the Siemens process.

GCL-Poly said that at the 10,000MT plant an overall electricity consumption rate of not more than 20kWh/kg was achieved.

Using FBR silicon would also benefit PV module manufacturers’ carbon footprints, according to GCL-Poly. The reduce CO2 emission by 130,000 tonnes, which is 74% lower than that of Siemens.

The company claimed that CO2 emissions in producing 1GW of PV modules using FBR silicon would have reduced CO2 emission by at least 47.7%. This was said to be based on actual production data in-house within the group.

GCL-Poly also noted that with its 30,000-tonne production line it expects further improvements in the use efficiency and doping ratio of the hydrogen content in granular silicon. At its 10,000MT plant, GCL-Poly said that it had achieved reduced hydrogen content to below 20ppma.

GCL-Poly has persevered with FBR technology for many years but had not ramped capacity, primarily due to the purity issues even for multicrystalline wafer production that had dominated the industry.

The rapid shift to mono-wafer dominance was a threat to the FBR process as mono-wafer purity requirements exceed those for multi-wafers.

fluidized bed reactor, gcl-poly, polysilicon production, siemens polysilicon

Read Next

GCL-Poly and Wuxi Shangji team on 300,000MT granular polysilicon plant JV

March 1, 2021
Major polysilicon producer GCL-Poly has entered into an agreement with monocrystalline equipment and wafer producer Wuxi Shangji Automation Co to partner on establishing a 300,000MT Fluidised Bed Reactor (FBR) ‘granular’ polysilicon plant in Inner Mongolia.

REC Group claims lowest carbon footprint for silicon

February 23, 2021
Small polysilicon producer REC Solar Norway has claimed a carbon footprint of 11.2kg CO2-eq per kg silicon, which was verified by EPD Norway and published Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for solar grade silicon and for multicrystalline silicon blocks made by REC.

LONGi secures major polysilicon supply deal from OCI Malaysia and 46GW of solar glass from Flat Glass

February 10, 2021
Leading monocrystalline wafer producer LONGi Green Energy has signed a three-year high-purity polysilicon supply deal from OCI Malaysia, while securing 46GW of PV glass from China's Flat Glass Co.

JinkoSolar strengthens partnership with Tongwei

February 9, 2021
Major ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has extended its supply chain cooperation with major polysilicon and merchant solar cell manufacturer Tongwei Group, with Tongwei gaining extra gigawatts of mono wafers from JinkoSolar.

Xinte Energy planning 200,000MT ‘green’ polysilicon complex in Inner Mongolia

February 9, 2021
Major China-based polysilicon producer Xinte Energy is planning the world's single largest polysilicon production complex.

Daqo to hit highest quarterly polysilicon production and sales levels before pause

January 26, 2021
Major China-based polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy has forecasted to reach its highest production and sales levels in reporting fourth quarter and full year results.

Most Read

GCL-Poly touts FBR silicon matching Siemens process on purity

News

AGL acquires Australian C&I solar providers Solgen and Epho

News

Rikers Island could become a renewable energy and storage hub

News

JinkoSolar signs 100MW module supply deal in ‘key market’ Pakistan

News

American Electric Power subsidiary issues new RFP for renewables and storage projects

News

Endesa acquires 519MW Spanish solar portfolio from Arena Power

News

