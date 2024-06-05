Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

GCL Tech’s first overseas granular silicon project to land in the UAE

By Carrie Xiao
Manufacturing, Materials
Africa & Middle East, Asia & Oceania

Latest

GCL Tech’s first overseas granular silicon project to land in the UAE

News

Turlock Irrigation District launches request for proposals for renewable power in California

News

SECI launches tender for 1.2GW of ISTS-connected solar capacity in India

News

Domestic manufacturing ‘changes the whole supply chain,’ says Finlay Colville at UK Solar Summit

News

Italy’s ‘illogical’ agricultural solar ban contains ‘contradictions’, lawyer says

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Ember: wind and solar have cut European fossil fuel generation by one-fifth

News

China commissions 5GW solar project, world’s largest

News

Alliant Energy completes 200MW Wisconsin PV plant

News

FTC Solar launches autonomous hail stow programme

News

Qcells commissions 50MW California PV project with Meta PPA in place

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
GCL Tech is to build the Middle East’s first polysilicon plant and the company’s first oversease. Image: GCL Tech

As polysilicon prices have continued to slump this year, silicon companies are facing operating pressure from cost inversion. Instead of engaging in intense competition in the domestic market, some have started looking overseas for increased demand.

On 3 June, GCL Tech announced that it will explore potential cooperation opportunities with Mubadala Investment Company, one of the UAE’s sovereign wealth fund, to establish a comprehensive silicon ecosystem of global and regional significance in the United Arab Emirates.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

GCL Tech said in May this year that its wholly owned subsidiary, GCL Tech (Suzhou), had signed a cooperation agreement with MDC POWER HOLDING COMPANY LLC, the wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala, to explore the joint development of the first polysilicon facility in the UAE.

Zhu Gongshan, GCL Tech’s chairman, said that in future, GCL Tech would build its first overseas granular silicon project in the UAE, helping the UAE and Middle Eastern countries to promote green energy industry upgrade and transformation.

GCL Tech said in its 2023 financial report that after two years of careful planning, the company’s polysilicon project in the Middle East would focus on lower-carbon, lower-cost and higher-quality granular silicon technology, leading and promoting China’s PV manufacturing industry to climb to the high-end of the value chain overseas.

According to the UAE government’s 2050 National Energy Strategy Update, by 2030, the share of clean energy in its total energy mix will be increased to 30%. The UAE government will increase investment by around US$40 billion to US$54 billion over the next seven years, and the installed capacity of renewable energy will more than double, reaching 14.2GW.

Since last year, TCL Zhonghuan, Trina Solar and ArcTech Solar included, China’s PV companies have successively announced investment plans in the Middle East, with planned capacity for wafers, cells, modules and auxiliary materials. According to data from InfolinkConsulting, in 2023, PV demand in the Middle East is about 20.5GW-23.6GW.

Details of the location and timeline for the new facility have not been disclosed.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
10am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, gcl, polysilicon, uae

Read Next

PV Price Watch 2
Premium

PV Price Watch: Leading polysilicon producers eyeing new opportunities as low prices persist

June 3, 2024
Polysilicon prices have stabilised but remain low, with average n-type prices dropping further, according to the latest industry data.
A Lumet silver finger on silicon solar cell. Image: Lumet

Qcells to use ‘lowest cost, highest efficiency’ Lumet metallisation tech for cell production

May 31, 2024
Solar manufacturer Qcells has partnered with Lumet, a specialist in solar cell metallisation technology, to reduce the cost of its cell production lines.
PV Price Watch 3
Premium

PV Price Watch: n-type polysilicon price falls to US$5.5/kg

May 17, 2024
The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association's latest round of polysilicon and wafer prices continue to fall down.
Silfab started shipping products from its new plant (pictured) in Burlington, Washington, last month. Image: Silfab Solar.

Silfab and Schneider Electric sign IRA 45X manufacturing transferability deal

May 16, 2024
US solar cell and module manufacturer Silfab Solar has completed a tax credit transfer deal with energy software company Schneider Electric.
meyer burger manufacturing

Highland Materials’ US silicon production could be ‘game changer’ for US solar

May 7, 2024
New entrants into US polysilicon manufacturing could be a 'game changer,' Solar Media head of research Finlay Colville told PV Tech Premium.
highland materials manufacturing
Premium

‘Game changer’: Highland Materials to invest in US polysilicon production amid plummeting market prices

May 7, 2024

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SECI launches tender for 1.2GW of ISTS-connected solar capacity in India

News

China commissions 5GW solar project, world’s largest

News

Alliant Energy completes 200MW Wisconsin PV plant

News

JinkoSolar unveils TOPCon perovskite tandem solar cell with 33.24% conversion efficiency

News

Domestic manufacturing ‘changes the whole supply chain,’ says Finlay Colville at UK Solar Summit

News

Italy’s ‘illogical’ agricultural solar ban contains ‘contradictions’, lawyer says

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

Overcoming the hurdles in ramping-up solar cell production to maximum efficiency with MES

Upcoming Webinars
June 11, 2024
3:00 PM (BST) / 4:00 PM (CEST)

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
10am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
© Solar Media Limited 2024