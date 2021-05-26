Solar Media
News

GCL-SI scores PVEL top performer status for fifth consecutive year

By PV Tech
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

GCL-SI scores PVEL top performer status for fifth consecutive year

News

Solar module failure rates continue to rise as record number of manufacturers recognised in PVEL Module Reliability Scorecard

News

EU should aim for 45% renewable energy and 870GW of installed solar by 2030, SPE says

News

SUSI Partners raises US$81 million to invest in Southeast Asia renewables

News

BayWa r.e. snaps up 600MW French solar and wind portfolio

News

Nextracker to supply trackers for 766MWp solar project in Brazil

News

iSun’s earnings take a hit due to COVID-19 disruption

News

Solar wafer and cell prices rise again as polysilicon price jumps, earthquake rattles facilities

News

Record 462GW of solar capacity seeking grid interconnection across the US

News

Cummins adds to Iberdrola’s list of green hydrogen partners, plans gigawatt-scale electrolyser plant

News
GCL-SI’s M372GDF module, which received Top Performer status from PVEL.

GCL System Integration has been recognised as a top performer within the PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) module reliability scorecard for a fifth consecutive year.

Independent solar PV testing organisation PVEL has released the seventh instalment of its PV module reliability scorecard, which tests and scores solar modules on their long-term reliability and performance data. GCL-SI’s modules won top performer status in thermal cycling and damp heat testing, together with the PAN Performance category.

Tristan Erion-Lorico, Head of PV Module Business (PVEL), commented: “We congratulate GCL SI for being recognised in this year’s PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard, the fifth consecutive year the company has featured. We commend GCL SI on the performance of its products within our testing regime.”

Thomas Zhang, chief executive officer at GCL SI, added: “We appreciate being recognised by PVEL for the fifth consecutive year, demonstrating the ongoing reliability of our solar products. It is pivotal for the solar industry to demonstrate product reliability for customers, investors and financiers, and we will continue to bring highly reliable and efficient products to market.”​

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

26 May 2021
Tara Doyle and Tristan Erion-Lorico of PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), will share this year’s top-performing modules and discuss key findings from PVEL’s PQP testing. Join us to explore which find out which new Top Performer category can affect project value by more than $100,000 – and which test resulted in >20% degradation.
gcl-si, module testing, pvel, PVEL 2021 module reliability scorecard

Solar module failure rates continue to rise as record number of manufacturers recognised in PVEL Module Reliability Scorecard

May 26, 2021
A total of 117 modules from 26 manufacturers have received ‘Top Performer’ status within PV Evolution Labs’ (PVEL) 2021 Module Reliability Scorecard, however the report has also highlighted an increase in failure rates within the industry.
Quality Time for Solar PV: Part II

March 1, 2021
In the second of a two-part feature, Q CELLS details its participation in TÜV Rheinland’s Quality Controlled PV program and what it means for the solar sector in the future.
Quality time for solar PV: Part I

January 25, 2021
In the first of a two-part feature, Q CELLS explains how it is forging a quality-focused future for photovoltaics, together with the vital input of a handful of respected industry experts.

PV CellTech Talk: PVEL’s Jenya Meydbray discusses why PV technology is key to end-market success

October 26, 2020
Ahead of the forthcoming PV CellTech 2020 Online event, on 27-29 October 2020, PV-Tech’s head of research and Chair of PV CellTech, Dr. Finlay Colville took the time to catch up with Jenya Meydbray, CEO at PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), about why PV cell and module technology remains a critical issue for site performance and reliability globally.

PV Evolution Labs expands operations to serve in-depth PV inverter reliability testing

July 21, 2020
Independent test lab, PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) has expanded its PV inverter reliability testing operations with a newly renovated South San Francisco laboratory to handle its PV Inverter Product Qualification Program (PQP) business and its PV Inverter Scorecard report that was first published in May, 2019.

Astronergy scores highest ‘Top Performer’ status in PVEL’s ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’

June 11, 2020
China-based PV module manufacturer dominates this year's scorecard edition with a total of 22 ‘Top Performer’ awards, with key differentiation across several other core metrics.

Nextracker to supply trackers for 766MWp solar project in Brazil

News

iSun’s earnings take a hit due to COVID-19 disruption

News

Solar wafer and cell prices rise again as polysilicon price jumps, earthquake rattles facilities

News

Record 462GW of solar capacity seeking grid interconnection across the US

News

Cummins adds to Iberdrola’s list of green hydrogen partners, plans gigawatt-scale electrolyser plant

News

Solar software provider Aurora closes US$250m funding round

News

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
