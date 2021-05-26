GCL-SI scores PVEL top performer status for fifth consecutive year

GCL-SI’s M372GDF module, which received Top Performer status from PVEL.

GCL System Integration has been recognised as a top performer within the PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) module reliability scorecard for a fifth consecutive year.

Independent solar PV testing organisation PVEL has released the seventh instalment of its PV module reliability scorecard, which tests and scores solar modules on their long-term reliability and performance data. GCL-SI’s modules won top performer status in thermal cycling and damp heat testing, together with the PAN Performance category.

Tristan Erion-Lorico, Head of PV Module Business (PVEL), commented: “We congratulate GCL SI for being recognised in this year’s PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard, the fifth consecutive year the company has featured. We commend GCL SI on the performance of its products within our testing regime.”

Thomas Zhang, chief executive officer at GCL SI, added: “We appreciate being recognised by PVEL for the fifth consecutive year, demonstrating the ongoing reliability of our solar products. It is pivotal for the solar industry to demonstrate product reliability for customers, investors and financiers, and we will continue to bring highly reliable and efficient products to market.”​