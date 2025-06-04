Record 83% module test failure in Kiwa PVEL’s 2025 Module Reliability Scorecard

Tristan Erion-Lorico, vice president of sales and marketing at Kiwa PVEL, told PV Tech that “four years ago, that was at 50% and it’s steadily increased since”.

The percentage of bill of materials (BOMs) with at least one test failure also increased in 2025, with a record 59%. Chart: Kiwa PVEL

The PQP is a suite of reliability and performance tests that evaluates solar modules under different environmental and mechanical conditions. This includes effects of extreme temperatures and high humidity, mechanical stress, hail and ultraviolet light.

This year’s scorecard named 50 manufacturers as “Top Performers” in one or more tests, while nine manufacturers have been named Top Performers with at least one model type listed in each of the seven categories.

Only 21 model types have achieved Top Performer status in all seven reliability categories – which includes thermal cycling, damp heat and potential-induced degradation (PID) among others – with only three of these also being Top Performer in PAN performance. PAN files represent the production of the PV module, with Kiwa PVEL’s PAN testing analysing the module’s energy yield performance.

“The rapid pace of innovation in the PV module landscape is encouraging, and it’s great to see more products achieving Top Performer status,” said Erion-Lorico. “However, we continue to caution buyers not to assume all modules are created equal. Our testing continues to uncover significant variability in performance and long-term reliability. The Scorecard remains an essential tool for navigating these differences, helping procurement teams make smart, risk-conscious decisions.”

Some other takeaways from this year’s Scorecard are that PID and PAN results have improved. However, the module breakage rate for the mechanical stress sequence (MSS) and the hail stress sequence (HSS) has increased. HSS results have shown that 3.2mm glass-backsheet modules and hail-hardened designs are significantly less susceptible to glass breakage than 2.0mm glass-glass modules.

“The number of hail-hardened modules that we’ve tested is not as high. But so far, the indications show that hail-hardened modules have a lower breakage rate for both 2.0mm glass-glass and 3.2mm glass-backsheet. That shows a trend in the right direction,” said Erion-Lorico to PV Tech.

