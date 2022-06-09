GE to triple solar and battery capacity at new Indian factory

GE said the ramp up in production capacity was driven by a order backlog and strong industry demand. Image: GE

US conglomerate General Electric (GE) is looking to triple its solar and battery energy storage manufacturing capacity at its newly launched Renewable Hybrids factory in India by the end of 2022 to 9GW per annum.

Following growth in its manufacturing backlog and strong underlying demand, GE will ramp up production of its power conversion solution called FLEXINVERTER (formerly LV5+) and the utility-scale storage solution FLEXRESERVOIR, which can also integrate with its digital FLEXIQ platform.

“Solar and battery energy storage will continue to be a key driver in delivering Hybrid systems that enable the energy transition,” said Prakash Chandra, CEO of Renewable Hybrids at GE. “Our new factory has ramped up to meet increasing industry and customer demand.”

GE has been delivering standalone PV inverters and solar power solutions since 2012. It said FLEXIQ, which provides design, operation and fleet management solutions, has helped optimise assets and improve plant performance through better system design.

“We have received positive feedback from customers on all our Hybrid systems, including the FLEXINVERTER Power Station technology, an integrated containerised solution that combines a solar inverter, medium voltage power transformer and an optional MV Ring Main Unit, all integrated in a standard 20-feet ISO high cube container,” said Chandra.

“The technology is a smart solution that helps deliver a reliable, cost-effective, plug & play, factory-integrated power conversion platform for utility-scale solar and storage applications,” he added.

GE claimed it has installed more than “400GW of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90% of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions.”