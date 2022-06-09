Subscribe
GE to triple solar and battery capacity at new Indian factory

By Sean Rai-Roche
GE to triple solar and battery capacity at new Indian factory

RENA partners India’s Kredence to bolster solar manufacturing supply chain services

Svea Solar gets US$100m+ investment from CarVal to fund utility-scale growth

Ørsted sets up onshore unit in Spain, targets multi-gigawatt solar and wind pipeline

Agilitas Energy raises US$350m to fund 500MW US solar, storage platform

REC Group scaling up HJT module production in Singapore with new launch

Volatile European power markets may be obscuring huge cannibalisation risk

Biden’s two-year solar tariff waiver ‘raises questions of legality’, experts say

ReneSola eyeing EU expansion after tailwinds offset US, China travails

India changes rules to allow greater access to clean energy via expedited approvals, fewer charges

GE said the ramp up in production capacity was driven by a order backlog and strong industry demand. Image: GE

US conglomerate General Electric (GE) is looking to triple its solar and battery energy storage manufacturing capacity at its newly launched Renewable Hybrids factory in India by the end of 2022 to 9GW per annum. 

Following growth in its manufacturing backlog and strong underlying demand, GE will ramp up production of its power conversion solution called FLEXINVERTER (formerly LV5+) and the utility-scale storage solution FLEXRESERVOIR, which can also integrate with its digital FLEXIQ platform.

“Solar and battery energy storage will continue to be a key driver in delivering Hybrid systems that enable the energy transition,” said Prakash Chandra, CEO of Renewable Hybrids at GE. “Our new factory has ramped up to meet increasing industry and customer demand.”

GE has been delivering standalone PV inverters and solar power solutions since 2012. It said FLEXIQ, which provides design, operation and fleet management solutions, has helped optimise assets and improve plant performance through better system design.  

“We have received positive feedback from customers on all our Hybrid systems, including the FLEXINVERTER Power Station technology, an integrated containerised solution that combines a solar inverter, medium voltage power transformer and an optional MV Ring Main Unit, all integrated in a standard 20-feet ISO high cube container,” said Chandra.

“The technology is a smart solution that helps deliver a reliable, cost-effective, plug & play, factory-integrated power conversion platform for utility-scale solar and storage applications,” he added.  

GE claimed it has installed more than “400GW of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90% of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions.”

Read Next

RENA partners India’s Kredence to bolster solar manufacturing supply chain services

June 9, 2022
Solar manufacturing products provider RENA Technologies has partnered with India’s Kredence Performance Materials to offer solar cell texturing capabilities to India’s burgeoning PV manufacturing market.

REC Group scaling up HJT module production in Singapore with new launch

June 8, 2022
REC Group is on track to reach 1.2GW of heterojunction (HJT) module production capacity in Singapore as it also progresses with the construction of a solar manufacturing plant in India.

India changes rules to allow greater access to clean energy via expedited approvals, fewer charges

June 8, 2022
India has relaxed its rules surrounding the purchase of renewable power, with commercial and industrial consumers allowed to purchase clean power on voluntarily basis, while state distribution company (Discom) customers can demand to be supplied with renewable electricity.

US DOE launches i2X initiative to solve the country’s grid connection problem

June 8, 2022
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has launched an initiative to ease the US’ massive interconnection queues, reduce wait times and lower grid connection costs as it strives to unlock the huge amount of bulk power currently sat dormant in the US.

US developers welcome Biden’s action on solar imports but analysts still predicting lower 2022 deployment

June 7, 2022
The decision of US President Joe Biden to waive tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia for two years and authorise the US Department of Energy (DOE) to use the Defense Production Act (DPA) to accelerate the production of clean energy technologies, including PV modules and module components, has been broadly welcomed by the US solar sector and industry analysts.

Jinchen secures 2GW module manufacturing equipment deal from Adani

June 6, 2022
Solar manufacturing equipment provider Yingkou Jinchen Machinery (Jinchen) will supply the PV manufacturing arm of Indian conglomerate Adani Group with a 2.5GW module production line.

