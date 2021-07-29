Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Generac raises 2021 outlook after ‘exceptional’ Q2 performance

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Inverters
Americas

Latest

Generac raises 2021 outlook after ‘exceptional’ Q2 performance

News

INSIGHT: Solving solar’s scale dilemma, proper digitalisation and learning lessons from wind

Features, Interviews

New Jersey unveils details of new solar incentives to support 3.75GW

News

Renewables now half the price of fossil fuels across Europe, says report

News

Sunnova, SolarEdge, National Grid partner on New England grid stability project

News

Bipartisan tax proposal to promote clean energy technologies launched in the US

News

Sungrow to focus on smart tech from new Nanjing research centre

News

Enphase revenues rise but shipments dip as supply chain constraints persist

News

Mytilineos posts US$91 million profit but renewables revenues slide

News

Canadian Solar bags financing to pursue flexible Brazilian solar strategy

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Impressive sales growth driven by rising demand has made the company increase its growth forecasts for this year. Image: Wikimedia Commons/Generac

Power product supplier Generac upgraded its forecast for 2021 after reporting an “exceptional” set of Q2 2021 results, boosted by strong sales growth in its residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) markets.  

Energy storage and solar inverter provider Generac increased its net sales to US$920 million in Q2 2021 from US$547 million the year before, a year-on-year increase of 68%. Residential product sales grew by 76% to US$600 million, up from US$341 million last year, while C&I sales rose by 64% to US$254 million from US$155 million in 2020.

As a result the company is increasing its full-year net sales growth guidance to be between 47-50%, an upgrade from the previously expected 40-45%.

“Second quarter results were again exceptional with broad-based growth of 68% leading to all-time record revenue of $920 million,” said Generac president and CEO Aaron Jagdfeld. “Shipments of home standby generators were almost double compared to the prior year due to incredible demand for these products and our successful capacity-expansion efforts.”

In a conference call with analysts yesterday, CFO York Ragen said that the company was witnessing surging demand for its PWRcell energy storage product, while the addition of microinverters from Chilicon Power was also expected to contribute strongly to sales throughout the rest of the year.

On 2 July, Generac acquired Chilicon Power, a US-based microinverter and solar monitoring solutions provider, in a deal which will see the company take aim at the solar microinverter market.

With regards the Chilicon Power acquisition, president and CEO Aaron Jagdfeld said the company was excited about the acquisition and the addition of Chilicon’s technology to its product line up. Jagdfeld said the plan was to scale Chilicon’s operations and Generac was to put together a “playbook” to turn the company into a growth engine for Generac.

Net income attributable to the company during Q2 was US$127 million, or US$2.01 per share, as compared to US$66 million, or US$1.02 per share, for the same period of 2020.

In the opening quarter of 2021 Generac’s C&I division, which bore the brunt of the company’s lockdown-associated losses in 2020, bounced back with a 70% jump in sales.

Generac’s cash flow from operations in Q2 was US$122 million, a “record for the second quarter of a year”, compared with US$102 million in the prior year.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
commercial and industrial, financial results, generac, microinverter, residential, sales figures

Read Next

Mytilineos posts US$91 million profit but renewables revenues slide

July 27, 2021
Greek industrial group Mytilineos recorded a net profit of €77 million (US$91 million) in H1 2021, however the firm’s renewables division witnessed a drop in revenue year-on-year.

NextEra Energy adds 1.84GW to renewables, energy storage backlog as profit slides

July 26, 2021
US utility giant NextEra Energy added 1.84GW of renewables and energy storage projects to its backlog in Q2 2021, but its Energy Resources division reported a fiscal loss of US$315 million.

C&I solar and storage installer Altus Power to go public through US$1.58bn SPAC deal

July 14, 2021
Altus Power is merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in a transaction that values the commercial and industrial (C&I) solar and storage developer at US$1.58 billion.

EDF unit to offer ‘one-stop-shop’ distributed energy solutions for US C&I sector

July 9, 2021
EDF subsidiary PowerFlex is to offer commercial and industrial (C&I) customers onsite solar, adding to its battery storage, electric vehicle (EV) charging, microgrids and energy management systems offerings.

Generac takes aim at microinverter market with Chilicon Power acquisition

July 8, 2021
Generac is to acquire Chilicon Power, a US-based microinverter and solar monitoring solutions provider, in a deal which will see the company take aim at the solar microinverter market.

Japan almost doubles its solar target with 108GW planned by 2030

July 7, 2021
Japan is aiming to have 108GW of solar capacity by 2030, 1.7 times higher than the country’s previous target.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Renewables now half the price of fossil fuels across Europe, says report

News

Solar-wind-energy storage hybrid to power Rio Tinto mine

News

Mytilineos posts US$91 million profit but renewables revenues slide

News

Tesla continues solar recovery as installs more than treble year-on-year

News

INSIGHT: Solving solar’s scale dilemma, proper digitalisation and learning lessons from wind

Features, Interviews

Enphase revenues rise but shipments dip as supply chain constraints persist

News

Upcoming Events

Shade modelling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021