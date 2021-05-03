Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Generac’s C&I business returns to growth as net sales rise 70%

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Storage
Americas

Latest

IBC Solar and Enphase enter distribution deal for microinverters, energy storage systems

News

Generac’s C&I business returns to growth as net sales rise 70%

News

Scatec boosted by new hydropower assets and completion of solar parks

News

Solarcentury retires brand as it fully joins Statkraft

News

China Q1 solar installs top 5.5GW as groundwork is laid for expected end of year rush

News

First Solar pushing capacity expansions on robust demand

News

Inside Tesla’s new vision for solar-storage

Editors' Blog, Features

India to support integrated PV manufacturing plants through PLI scheme

News

NREL and Accela launch residential solar permittting platform

News

SEIA issues new protocol to foster ethical solar supply chains

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: Generac

Power product supplier Generac’s sales bounced back in the first three months of 2021, increasing 70% compared with the same period last year.

The distributed solar specialist recorded net sales of US$807 million during the first financial quarter, up from US$476 million in 2020 when COVID-19 restrictions started to disrupt the industry. This was largely driven by residential product sales, which more than doubled this quarter compared to Q1 last year, reaching US$542 million.

Generac’s commercial and industrial (C&I) business, which had borne the brunt of the company’s lockdown losses across 2020, also “returned to growth” compared to the first three months of last year, said president and chief executive Aaron Jagdfeld, rising 18% to US$202 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter stood at US$214 million, accounting for 26.5% of net sales, up from last year’s figure of US$86 million.

Widespread power outages in Texas led to “an acceleration in demand” for the company’s power generators, Generac said in its first quarter results statement this week (29 April). However, increased sales were also supported by higher demand for its PWRcell energy storage systems due to “further progress” in forging new distribution partnerships and building out its energy storage business.

Jagdfeld called the results “tremendous”, noting that sales of its energy storage systems grew at “a significant rate as compared to the prior year, and with the considerable momentum we have in the marketplace, we are increasing our outlook for these products for the remainder of the year.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
commercial and industrial, generac power, generac power systems, residential solar, residential storage, us residential solar

Read Next

IBC Solar and Enphase enter distribution deal for microinverters, energy storage systems

May 3, 2021
German PV solutions provider IBC Solar is adding microinverters and energy storage systems from Enphase Energy to its product portfolio.

NREL and Accela launch residential solar permittting platform

April 30, 2021
Software company Accela is joining forces with the US Department of Energy's (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) on a new platform offering faster permitting for residential solar and battery energy storage projects.

Sunnova revenue surges as US residential solar demand remains high

April 29, 2021
Sunnova has reported a surge in Q1 2021 revenue as the US residential solar installer lauded its software and services capabilities.

Enphase beats Q1 guidance but semiconductor shortages weigh heavy on forecasts

April 28, 2021
Enphase Energy beat its revenue guidance in Q1 2021 as the microinverter supplier got off to a strong start to 2021, however an ongoing semiconductor shortage has weighed heavy on guidance for the rest of the year.

Tesla solar growth continues but ‘significant mistakes’ in roof assessments holding back Solar Roof progress

April 27, 2021
Tesla’s residential solar growth has continued into Q1 2021, but CEO Elon Musk has confessed to encountering major issues in roof assessments which have stymied installs of its Solar Roof product.

Tesla to only sell rooftop solar as integrated product with Powerwall battery

April 22, 2021
Tesla will only sell residential rooftop solar alongside its Powerball battery as a single, integrated product, Elon Musk has said.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

IBC Solar and Enphase enter distribution deal for microinverters, energy storage systems

News

First Solar pushing capacity expansions on robust demand

News

Inside Tesla’s new vision for solar-storage

Editors' Blog, Features

China Q1 solar installs top 5.5GW as groundwork is laid for expected end of year rush

News

LONGi: Solar industry must move past size, refocus on efficiency and innovation

Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews

NREL and Accela launch residential solar permittting platform

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021