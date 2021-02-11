Generac to launch new manufacturing, distribution facility to respond to demand

Image: Generac

US solar and storage manufacturer Generac is set to boost its output by opening a new manufacturing and distribution facility in South Carolina.

Generac is to acquire and upgrade a 421,000sq ft manufacturing, distribution and office facility, which is expected to be completed by Q3 2021. While the company has yet to give any indication as to the specific output of the new facility in terms of units, Generac did state it would create 450 new jobs within the business.

Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac’s president and chief executive officer, said the factory will enable the company to expand its operations and meet “increased interest in residential power systems”. It will also act as a distribution centre to southeastern US customers.

“We’re excited to expand our operational capacity to accommodate the increased interest in residential power systems,” Jagdfeld said, adding that the new Edgefield County facility helps Generac to forge stronger ties with customers in the southern states, “and has access to a local labour force capable of helping us meet growing demand while strengthening our market-leading position.” Generac said in a statement that the facility could be further expanded depending on demand.

The new factory announcement comes after the company created an Energy Technology (ET) division by uniting three businesses it acquired last year, Pika Energy, Enbala Power Technologies, and Neurio Technology, and partnered with residential solar panel installer Momentum Solar to provide energy storage systems as part of Momentum’s own product offering.