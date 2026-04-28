Georgia Power seeks 6GW of dispatchable energy capacity in latest RfP

US utility Georgia Power filed a request with the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) seeking 2,000MW – 6,000MW of new dispatchable capacity resources in the state.
Announced on 23 April, the request for proposals (RfP) seeks to procure resources to meet projected capacity needs for 2032 through 2033. The requested resources include thermal generation, energy storage systems (ESS), and battery storage-plus-renewables.
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According to Georgia Power, it “collaborated with Georgia PSC Staff and an independent evaluator to develop a competitive and fair RFP process that will enable Georgia Power to select the most reliable, economical and efficient proposals for dispatchable generation.”
If approved, the RFP would be issued and bids would be accepted in Q2 of 2026, with selected projects submitted to the Georgia PSC for certification in mid-2027.
The utility also filed a separate request to certify an additional approximately 385MW of new supplemental solar resources as part of the Clean and Renewable Energy Subscription (CARES) 2023 programme.
The CARES programme allows commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to purchase a subscription for a share of a project’s renewable electricity generation. In September 2025, Georgia Power certified five solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) within its borders, for a combined capacity of just over 1GW.
Georgia Power claims that currently, 32 large-load customers have committed to receiving approximately 15,600MW of electric service with 21 projects under construction.
You can read the original, full version of this story on our sister site, Energy-storage.news.