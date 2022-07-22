Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Georgia Power’s IRP for 2,300MW of renewables, 500MW of battery storage approved by state authorities

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Georgia Power’s IRP for 2,300MW of renewables, 500MW of battery storage approved by state authorities

News

China’s solar exports double in H1 2022 as module shipments soar

News

Seraphim to supply 1GW of PV modules to Resolar for EU solar projects

News

DNV partners with South Korean firms to explore floating solar opportunities

News

Europe to rollout nearly 40GW of solar PV by end of 2022 in record year for deployment

News

Voltalia benefits from development, EPC unit performance in Q2

News

Tesla solar installations rebound to four-year high

News

RWE, SolarDuck to launch offshore floating solar pilot as they eye tech commercialisation

News

PPA signed by municipal utilities for 300MW/600MWh Arizona solar-plus-storage plant

News

Polar Racking acquires single-axis tracker manufacturer Axsus Solar

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The IRP sets out Georgia Power’s intentions to deploy 2,300MW of renewables in the next three years. Image: RWE

The US state of Georgia’s Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved state utility Georgia Power’s 2022 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) that maps out how the company will deploy more renewables and energy storage technology over the next three years as well as strengthen the state’s network of transmission lines and grid infrastructure.

The approved 2022 IRP, which was filled with PSC back in February, will see the company deploy 2,300MW of new renewable energy resources over the next three years, with its long-term plan targeting a total of 6,000MW of additional renewable resources by 2035.

It will also see 500MW of battery storage rolled out, with progress already made on a 65MW project in Talbot County (Mossy Branch) and a 13MW project with the US Army at Fort Stewart near Savannah.

On top of this, Georgia Power has proposed a pilot distributed energy resource (DER) scheme for 250MW of generation. The ‘DER Customer Program’ enables participating customers to receive a resiliency service via a company-owned, operated and maintained DER, such as a solar and battery energy storage system, with participants able to elect to receive a credit in exchange for the company’s ability to access the DER.

Moreover, Georgia Power has approved the retirement and decertification of all Georgia Power-controlled coal units by 2028, with the exception of one site, Plant Bowen, although it has approved more than 2,000MW of capacity from natural gas power purchase agreements (PPAs) in the coming years.

The utility said it was “incredibly important” to continue investments in renewables and gird infrastructure by “working constructively with the Georgia Public Service Commission” as it looks to build out its renewable energy resources.

Georgia Power files an IRP with the Georgia PSC every three years to outline how it will provide energy to its 2.7 million customers over the next 20 years.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
battery energy storage systems bess, bess, georgia, georgia power, georgia public service commission, pv power plants, renewables, us

Read Next

Europe to rollout nearly 40GW of solar PV by end of 2022 in record year for deployment

July 21, 2022
Nearly 40GW of solar PV will be rolled out across Europe by the end of the year, according to SolarPower Europe (SPE), as the continent scrambles to deploy renewables and wean itself off Russian gas.
PV Tech Premium

US seeking to shape EU stance on forced labour legislation with new proposals expected in Q3

July 20, 2022
Following the implementation of the US’ Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) on 21 June, the EU has come under increasing pressure to enact similar measures, with upcoming legislation potentially holding big implications for the region’s solar sector.

GAF Energy to build solar shingle factory in Texas

July 19, 2022
GAF Energy has committed to building a new solar shingle factory in Georgetown, Texas that will see its annual capacity rise to 300MW.

Keppel, Ocean Sun to pilot membrane-based floating PV project in Singapore

July 19, 2022
Keppel Energy Nexus has landed a contract to pilot a membrane-based nearshore floating solar PV (FPV) system at Jurong Island, Singapore using FPV company Ocean Sun’s technology.

Ncondezi Energy explores potential for 300MW solar-storage hybrid in Mozambique

July 18, 2022
African power company Ncondezi Energy has launched a feasibility study for a hybrid solar-storage project earmarked for Mozambique.

Germany sets solar generation record as burning heatwave sweeps across Europe

July 18, 2022
Germany generated a record amount of power from solar PV on Sunday, with this expected to be repeated over the coming days amid a fierce heatwave across western Europe, according to Bloomberg.  

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Totalenergies launches legal action against Trina Solar alleging breach of contract, fraud over US$300m order

News

Tesla solar installations rebound to four-year high

News

China’s solar exports double in H1 2022 as module shipments soar

News

US seeking to shape EU stance on forced labour legislation with new proposals expected in Q3

Features, News

Europe to rollout nearly 40GW of solar PV by end of 2022 in record year for deployment

News

RWE, SolarDuck to launch offshore floating solar pilot as they eye tech commercialisation

News

Upcoming Events

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Madrid, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022