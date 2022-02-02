Solar Media
Georgia Power sets out renewables procurement plans in new IRP

By Andy Colthorpe
An existing solar PV project in Hazlehurst, Georgia, developed by Silicon Ranch. Image: Silicon Ranch.

US utility Georgia Power has set out plans to procure up to 6GW of new renewable power by 2035, almost doubling its existing capacity.

The utility revealed the plans within its integrated resource plan (IRP), which it filed earlier this week, detailing how it intends to replace 3.5GW of coal-fired generation capacity it is retiring by 2028. Two further coal-fired units are to retire before 2035, with coal becoming less economically viable.

Georgia Power intends to replace the retiring capacity with just over 2.3GW of natural gas capacity that it is to enter into power purchase agreements with over the next six years. A further 6GW of new renewables capacity will also be contracted for, however an initial 2.3GW is to be covered by proposals established with its new IRP.

No specific projects were listed, nor was a breakdown of generating technology provided.

The remaining 3.7GW is to be included within future IRPs, however the total figure also includes the purchase of renewable energy credits.

Georgia Power also stated its intent to own and operate 1GW of battery energy storage projects, seeking approval from the Georgia Public Service Commission.

More on this story can be read on sister publication Energy-Storage.news.

