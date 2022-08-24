German energy company STEAG invests in software provider Solytic as it eyes greater digitisation

STEAG hopes the partnership with Solytic will help drive further digitisation and boost the performance of its PV assets. Image: STEAG.

German energy company STEAG has become a shareholder in fellow German solar software company Solytic as it strives to expand the digitisation of its renewable operations.

Solytic provides cloud-based, manufacturer and hardware-independent monitoring software for PV systems that the company said can monitor the performance of PV projects and boost their economic efficiency.

STEAG said the investment addressed “all three current megatrends in the energy industry”, which it characterised as greater digitalisation, decarbonisation and decentralisation.

“STEAG has in-depth energy industry domain expertise as well as a long-standing commitment to digitalisation, and Solytic has a specialised software solution for monitoring PV plants – that makes us ideal partners,” said Jan Fischer, who is responsible for digital projects at STEAG.

For Solytic, the partnership will see STEAG support the further development of its business with technical and energy industry expertise.

The companies intend to cooperate in areas such as cloud solutions, Big Data-based analysis and control tools and applications in the field of AI and automated learning.

STEAG already has a range of software solutions, from plant monitoring and control to an app-based platform for micro-investments and software tools that enable energy management and CO2 emissions accounting.

The company is already involved, through its subsidiary STEAG Solar Energy Solutions (SENS), in the field of project development and plant construction, especially for ground-mounted PV plants.

“With the software developed by Solytic specially for the optimisation of photovoltaic plants, there are therefore several substantive overlaps,” the company said in a statement.