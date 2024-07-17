Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Germany adds 7.5GW solar PV in H1 2024, reaches 90GW

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

Germany adds 7.5GW solar PV in H1 2024, reaches 90GW

News

FERC: solar dominates new generation capacity in US

News

Solar debt financing reaches record high US$12.2 billion in H1 2024

News

rPlus Energies secures over US$1 billion for 400MW Utah solar-plus-storage project

News

Mission Solar eyes utility and C&I return with new PV module launches

News

Tax credit transferability market ‘blows doors open’ in the US

Features, Interviews

Saudi Arabia signs deals for 30GW domestic solar PV manufacturing

News

Brand and end markets are king. Who will dominate the market in the next PV industry reshuffle?

Features, Interviews

Vietnam to buy power from residential and commercial rooftop solar

News

JinkoSolar to build 10GW n-type cell and module factory in Saudi Arabia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Move On Energy has powered Europe's largest solar PV plant.
Move On Energy’s 650MW solar PV plant in Leipzig, pictured above, is among the projects that reached commercial operations in H1 2024. Image: Move On Energy via LinkedIn.

Germany has installed 7.5GW of solar PV capacity in the first six months of 2024, according to the German Federal Network Agency, Bundesnetzagentur.

The figures are a slight increase from the same period in 2023, when Germany added nearly 7GW of solar PV capacity. With the 7.5GW of capacity added in H1 2024, Germany has installed over 90GW of total solar capacity. The country doubled its installed capacity in less than six years. At the end of 2018, the total installed capacity sat at 45.2GW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Among the most notable projects that reached commercial operation during H1 2024 was Europe’s largest solar park. Solar developer Move On Energy started commercial operations of its 650MW solar PV park, the Witznitz Energy Park in Leipzing.

Germany aims to install 215GW of solar PV capacity by 2030, the most ambitious solar target among the European Union member states.

The European country started the year with a record solar PV installation of 5GW between January and April, as covered recently on PV Tech. However, the chart below shows that capacity additions for May and June have been lower than in 2023.

Since March 2023, Germany has consistently added over 1GW of solar PV capacity per month, and being the fastest renewable energy capacity added, by far.

Per region, Bavaria added the most solar PV capacity in H1 2024 with 1.7GW, followed by Baden-Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia, with more than 1GW each. These are the only regions with more than 1GW installed capacity as of the end of June 2024.

Oversubscribed auctions

During H1 2024, Germany passed a legislation, Solar Package I, which brought changes at the utility-scale level and for distributed solar for public tenders, among others. Tenders that have continuously been oversubscribed this year, both for rooftop solar and ground-mounted auctions. The ground-mounted auction, held in March this year, ended with nearly double the capacity submitted than the awarded, with 4.1GW and 2.2GW, respectively.

Only its most recent auction, the Innovation Auction, which seeks solar-plus-storage capacity, did not end up being oversubscribed. Despite that, the tender awarded 512MW of solar-plus-storage capacity earlier this month.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
auction and tender, Bundesnetzagentur, capacity additions, German Federal Network Agency, germany, move on energy

Read Next

Image: Unsplash

France awards 180MW rooftop solar PV, half of previous tender

July 15, 2024
The French government has awarded 179MW of solar PV in its most recent rooftop solar PV tender, half of the previous auction.
irena

IRENA: 14% year-on-year growth in renewable power capacity additions, 16.4% needed to meet 2030 targets

July 12, 2024
IRENA has found that the world’s renewable power capacity will need to increase by 16.4%, year-on-year, to meet the world’s climate targets.
Cypress Creek Renewables reaches commercial operation on a 208MW solar-plus-storage plant in Texas

US generates most power from solar among G7 countries

July 10, 2024
The US generated 236.12TWh of power last year, while in Germany over 12% of power was produced by solar, the highest among all G7 countries.
The GCL SI Hefei gigafactory in China.

China to raise minimum capital ratio to 30% for solar manufacturing

July 9, 2024
The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has issued a draft rule raising the minimum capital ratio for solar PV manufacturing projects to 30%.
rec group

Wood Mackenzie: world to add 3.8TWac of new solar capacity by 2033

July 8, 2024
The world will add 3.8TWac of new solar capacity by 2033, alongside 1.6TW of new wind capacity, according to Wood Mackenzie.
Wind engines and solar panels on a sunny day seen in Germany. Image: Uniper

Germany generates “record” share of renewable energy in first half of 2024

July 5, 2024
Germany generated more power from renewable energy sources in the first half of 2024 than at any other time in its history, according to a report from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Vietnam to buy power from residential and commercial rooftop solar

News

SEMA renews calls for solar wafers’ inclusion in US domestic content bonus incentives

News

SunCable lands approval for AAPowerLink project set to unlock 20GW of solar in Australia

News

France awards 180MW rooftop solar PV, half of previous tender

News

Saudi Arabia signs deals for 30GW domestic solar PV manufacturing

News

JinkoSolar to build 10GW n-type cell and module factory in Saudi Arabia

News

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024