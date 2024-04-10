Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Move On Energy powers 650MW German PV park, Europe’s ‘largest’

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

Move On Energy powers 650MW German PV park, Europe’s ‘largest’

News

Growth, oversupply and security: Is the current solar supply chain fit for purpose?

Features, Guest Blog

Industry lobby group ERT says EU requires €800 billion in grid investment by 2030

News

ACEN to build 3GW renewable projects plus storage in Australia

News

Renewable power generation beats coal for the first time in C&E Europe in 2023, Ember says

News

Solar modules in Australia reaching end-of-life early requires ‘immediate action’ to prevent landfilling

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Maxeon 6 modules ramp-down results in higher restructuring costs in Q4 2023, says CEO

News

SEMA: US must ‘act aggressively’ to support upstream solar manufacturing following Yellen Beijing visit

News

Adani Group begins producing ingots and wafers in India for Gujarat PV module factory – reports

News

Toyota Tsusho founds new African renewables JV

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Move On Energy has powered Europe's largest solar PV plant.
45MW of capacity is expected to be added by summer 2024, bringing the total capacity to 650MW. Image: Move On Energy via LinkedIn.

Solar developer Move On Energy has commenced commercial operation of Europe’s largest solar PV park in Germany.

Located in the district of Leipzig, eastern Germany, the Witznitz Energy Park has a capacity of 605MW, with a further 45MW to be installed and connected by Summer.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Developed by Move On Energy, the project was built in partnership with German real estate company Hansainvest Real Assets, which is the investor of the project.

Over 1.1 million solar panels were installed in the solar park which is located on the site of a former opencast coal mine. A 15-year power purchase agreement was secured last year with oil giant Shell Energy Europe.

Although Germany is the leading European country in terms of installed capacity, adding 14GW of solar PV in 2023, the previous holder of the largest operational solar PV plant in Europe was located in Spain and built by utility Iberdrola. With a capacity of 590MW, the Francisco Pizarro PV project is located in the solar hotspot of Extremadura, southwestern Spain, and has been operational since August 2022.

Iberdrola is no stranger to building large-scale solar PV projects in Europe and has secured environmental approval in January 2023 to build a 1.2GW PV plant in Portugal. The project is expected to be commissioned in 2025 and would nearly double the capacity of the Witznitz Energy Park.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the second edition of Large Scale Solar Southern Europe in Athens, Greece during 2-3 July 2024. The event will focus on an ever-growing market such as Southern Europe with a packed programme of panels, presentations and fireside chats from industry leaders responsible for the build-out of solar PV projects in Greece, Turkey and Croatia. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
germany, hansainvest real assets, largest solar park, move on energy, utility-scale PV

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Adani Group begins producing ingots and wafers in India for Gujarat PV module factory – reports

News

Growth, oversupply and security: Is the current solar supply chain fit for purpose?

Features, Guest Blog

Industry lobby group ERT says EU requires €800 billion in grid investment by 2030

News

Maxeon 6 modules ramp-down results in higher restructuring costs in Q4 2023, says CEO

News

SEMA: US must ‘act aggressively’ to support upstream solar manufacturing following Yellen Beijing visit

News

Toyota Tsusho founds new African renewables JV

News

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
April 10, 2024
Dallas, Texas USA

Green Hydrogen Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
April 17, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Modular design with innovative optimiser allows Anker’s home storage system to deliver 5% more usable energy

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024
© Solar Media Limited 2024