Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Schletter Group to launch new rooftop PV design tool

By JP Casey
Power Plants, New Technology
Europe

Latest

Midsummer receives €2.8 million grant for CIGS-perovskite cell research

News

RWE, PPC Renewables to build 567MW of PV in Greece

News

Atlantica, Greening to build 1GW solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US

News

Excelsior closes US$1 billion US renewables equity fund

News

Inox Solar secures land to build 4.8GW solar cell and module assembly plant in India

News

Schletter Group to launch new rooftop PV design tool

News

Europe’s renewable energy procurement market shows record growth amidst new challenges

News

‘We want it to feel like magic’: Sunnova on saving time with AI rooftop solar designs

Features, Interviews

Fraunhofer ISE develops lightweight agriPV modules to mount on crops

News

Maryland passes act standardising ‘onerous’ solar zoning laws

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Schletter Creator tool.
The company plans to roll out the Schletter Creator tool worldwide by the end of this year. Image: Schletter Group.

The Schletter Group, a German manufacturer of solar mounting systems, will launch a new plant design tool for use in the rooftop sector this month.

Schletter Creator is a browser-based platform that allows users to input information regarding their roof surface – including building height and roof pitch – and the programme calculates the optimal layout of panels. The group suggests the platform’s database includes “all commercially available PV modules”.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The tool can also measure the impacts of weather on projects, with additional calculations of wind and snow load based on regional weather data. It can also assess the ‘group effect’ and ‘cone effect’ that impact module performance, whereby the strength of wind blowing onto particular modules is affected by the modules’ relative positions to one another.

The idea is to provide users with additional information to better inform decisions about module placement to maximise module resilience and optimise power generation. The company’s programmes now include the Schletter Creator and the third generation of the Schletter Configurator, another rooftop solar planning programme.

The group is currently testing the Creator programme with “key customers”, and plans to fully launch the tool in Europe this month, before expanding to markets in North America, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia “later this year”. The news follows Netherlands-based Enstall’s acquisition of Schletter, which was completed in January of this year.

According to Dr Cedrik Zapfe, Schletter Group CTO, the company’s programmes cover approximately 97% of the world’s “PV-compatible regions”.

“Once the rollout is complete, we’ll cover approximately 97% of PV-compatible regions worldwide and integrate our entire Schletter product range,” said Zapfe. “This means the Schletter Creator can be used to design systems for virtually any roof at any time from anywhere in the world.”

An increasing number of companies are using automated processes in solar project design, particularly in the rooftop sector; this week, Jake Wachman, SVP at US-based Sunnova told PV Tech Premium that the integration of AI into its plant design process could cut design time from 15 minutes to 30 seconds as there is now “no more back and forth with the central design team”.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

21 May 2025
London, UK
The Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit serves as the European platform for connecting renewable energy suppliers to the future of energy demand. This includes bringing together a community of European off-takers, renewable generators, utilities, asset owners, and financiers. The challenges ahead are complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision, we can navigate uncertainties and forge a sustainable energy future. Let us harness our collective knowledge to advance the renewable energy agenda.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
ai, artificial intelligence, europe, germany, operations and maintenance, plant design, products, rooftop solar, schletter creator, schletter group

Read Next

Image: RWE

RWE, PPC Renewables to build 567MW of PV in Greece

April 9, 2025
The 2024 Renewable Energy Revenues Summit.

Europe’s renewable energy procurement market shows record growth amidst new challenges

April 8, 2025
Industry leaders from across Europe will gather at the Renewable Procurement & Revenues Summit 2025 this May.
A Sunnova rooftop solar project.
Premium

‘We want it to feel like magic’: Sunnova on saving time with AI rooftop solar designs

April 8, 2025
"With the advent of AI, we’re able to take that 15-minute turnaround, at best, and take it down to 30 seconds," claims Sunnova's Jake Wachman.
Lightweight solar agriPV modules with weather protection covering cherry trees in Germany

Fraunhofer ISE develops lightweight agriPV modules to mount on crops

April 8, 2025
Scientists at Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) and weather protection provider VOEN have developed lightweight modules for agrivoltaics (agriPV) applications.
Nordic Solar plans to expand its operating capacity to 2GWp by the end of 2025. Credit: Nordic Solar

Nordic Solar secures funds for second 80MW Lithuania PV project

April 8, 2025
Danish solar PV developer Nordic Solar has secured project financing for an 80MWp solar PV installation in Lithuania.
Image: Bill Mead via Unsplash

Dwindling stock plays into stable European PV module prices in March – sun.store

April 4, 2025
Dwindling stocks are causing concern in the European solar module market even as prices remained steady in March, according to the latest pv.index report from solar trading platform sun.store.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Europe’s renewable energy procurement market shows record growth amidst new challenges

News

Trump tariffs to have limited effect on US solar imports from Asia – report

News

Sunnova issued non-compliance letter from NYSE over low stock price

News

US tariffs hit Chinese solar stocks hard, triggering multiple daily limit-downs

News

JinkoSolar supplying TOPCon modules for 10GW green hydrogen project in the Northern Territory, Australia

News

CBP denies Maxeon’s protests against detention of modules, Maxeon to ‘establish alternative’ supply chains

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.