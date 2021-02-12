Solar Media
News

Global Solar Council calls for ‘sense of urgency’ in 2021 to accelerate energy transition

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Lightsource BP’s 260MW Impact Solar project in Texas was connected to the grid in January. Image: Lightsource BP.

The Global Solar Council (GSC) is forecasting for 2021 to be “transformational” for solar power, as the sector builds on momentum from governments’ efforts to drive a green post-pandemic recovery and growing investor confidence in the PV sector.

As the GSC pushes for an accelerated global transition to 100% renewables, the body said there should be systemic changes at the regulatory, financial and legislative levels, as well as individual actions to adopt green technology.

“Given PV’s potential to lead a just transition to a low-carbon economy, we need to see the same kind of urgency on solar power as we have seen in developing coronavirus vaccines,” said GSC chairman, José Donoso. “Unlike with vaccines, though, we don’t have to create new solar solutions but work together to speed widescale implementation: PV technologies are clean, readily available and the cheapest way to invest in power generation in many parts of the world.”

GSC, which represents solar associations and corporations around the world, said its global agenda for 2021 kicks off in March with a webinar in collaboration with Worldwide Carbon Price – a new organisation aimed at promoting effective carbon pricing as a way to finance the recovery from the pandemic and speed the energy transition – and will culminate at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland in November.

“Solar power is the leading force for climate action today and should benefit from a level playing field. This is why we have partnered in founding and leading Worldwide Carbon Price, connecting all carbon pricing initiatives globally and ensuring a common set of principles,” said Gianni Chianetta, CEO of GSC.

GSC said its 2021 action plan will centre around a virtual forum to explore the prospects of solar from two points of view: looking at how PV is making a green recovery a reality and enabling opportunities for sustainable development; and examining policies, pricing and permitting practices needed to drive a global decarbonisation sprint.

Before the COP26 talks, GSC’s three emerging market task forces – which are facilitating the adoption of solar power and disseminating best practice approaches in Africa, South-East Asia and Latin America – will share their work in dedicated webinars.

Following a 2020 in which investments in global solar jumped 12% despite coronavirus impacts, BloombergNEF is forecasting new solar installations to reach as much as 194GW this year.

cop26, energy transition, global solar council, utility-scale solar

PODCAST: 200GW of solar in 2021?

February 10, 2021
The February 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast is now available to stream and asks the question: Could deployment in 2021 top 200GW?

Solar outstrips natural gas in new US energy capacity

February 9, 2021
Renewables could make up 30% of the US’ energy capacity mix within the next four years, according to new analysis by the non-profit Sun Day Campaign.

Plans announced for 1GW solar park in Brazilian state of Piauí

February 8, 2021
Brazilian company JKL Energy is planning to develop a 1GW solar PV project in the state of Piauí, the local government has announced.

Fitch: Taiwan to install 20.4GW of solar and wind by 2030, offsetting coal shutdowns

January 29, 2021
More than 20GW of non-hydro capacity expected to come online in Taiwan by 2030, driven by solar installations and offshore wind.

New York announces 23 large-scale PV projects as part of governor’s clean energy drive

January 14, 2021
New York state will this year contract for 23 large-scale solar farms and one hydroelectric facility with a combined capacity of more than 2.2GW, as Governor Andrew Cuomo outlines efforts to spur on private investment in clean energy and drive job creation.

US independent power producers Novatus Energy and Southwest Generation merge

January 13, 2021
Independent power producers combine assets to create US-wide 4GW solar, wind and natural gas entity.

