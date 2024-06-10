Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Global Solar Council unveils new strategic vision, focusing on advocacy, networking and standards

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Companies
Africa & Middle East, Africa

Latest

Global Solar Council unveils new strategic vision, focusing on advocacy, networking and standards

News

USITC continues Southeast Asia AD/CVD investigation

News

Solatio to develop 4GW solar PV project in Brazil

News

Community solar boosts access to solar PV adoption

News

Research suggests new testing standards for PV modules in desert regions

News

Peak Energy, Digital Edge to build 500MW renewables for data centres

News

LONGi faces questions over Southeast Asian factories as Biden’s AD/CVD waiver expires

News

CEC: Australia’s 82% by 2030 renewable energy target a doubt despite recovery

News

IEA: Solar PV investment to surpass all technologies combined in 2024

News

Solar module buyers’ confidence grows in Europe

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
globeleq's droogfontein project
The Droogfontein project in South Africa; the Global Solar Council will develop a local working group for the African solar sector. Image: Globeleq

The Global Solar Council (GSC), an international trade association advocating for the global solar industry, has unveiled a new brand, and a new working strategy built around three “pillars”: advocacy, network building and standard setting.

The three pillars aim to “build a fair and sustainable world,” built around solar power. The first pillar, focusing on policy and advocacy, will work to deliver regulations at both global and national levels. The second, aiming to build networks and knowledge in the industry, will look to bring together policymakers, international institutions and investors, to facilitate greater collaboration.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Working with investors is a long-established priority for the GSC, with CEO Sonia Dunlop telling PV Tech Premium earlier this year that the “incredible” levels of financing currently available in the solar industry demonstrates growing interest in the sector from private investors.

The GSC’s third new pillar aims to help develop new standards for the global solar industry to “shape a competitive, high-quality and sustainable industry,” according to the council.

“Every person in the world deserves access to solar electricity either from their roof or through their supplier, and no country should be left behind,” said Dunlop, announcing the GSC’s new priorities. “With GSC’s renewed strategy and our growing network of companies around the world, we are working harder than ever to make this a reality.”

The GSC also announced a number of new work streams to facilitate these collaborations. There are four work streams in total, with one focusing on grid integration and storage, to be led by SMA Solar; one on developing new financial solutions and frameworks, led by Jinko Solar; one to develop the skills of the solar workforce, led by GWO; and one to strengthen the global solar supply chain.

The council will also “continue to develop” local-scale collaboration groups in Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa. The solar sector of the latter region is growing particularly quickly, with the Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) reporting that Africa added 3.7GW of new solar capacity in 2023, a record figure. Much of this growth was driven by the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector in particular.

advocacy, africa, finance, global solar council, gsc, investment, networking, standards

Read Next

Investment in solar PV now surpasses all other generation technologies combined says the IEA

IEA: Solar PV investment to surpass all technologies combined in 2024

June 6, 2024
Investment in solar PV is expected to surpass all other generation technologies combined with over US$500 billion, according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Move On Energy has powered Europe's largest solar PV plant.

Solar module buyers’ confidence grows in Europe

June 6, 2024
Solar module demand increased in Europe in May, according to data from solar wholesaler sun.store, as buyers’ confidence rose and the price of bifacial modules fell.
The North Fork project is Recurrent Energy's first facility in Oklahoma. Image: Recurrent Energy

Recurrent Energy makes initial closing on BlackRock investment

June 6, 2024
Recurrent Energy, the solar project development subsidiary of global solar manufacturer Canadian Solar, has made an initial closing on BlackRock’s investment.
ftc solar

FTC Solar launches autonomous hail stow programme

June 3, 2024
FTC Solar has launched its Automated Hail Stow Solution, an automated programme to stow PV modules ahead of hailstorms.
corey coyle
Premium

‘No energy transition without transmission’: tackling the grid connection bottleneck in solar

May 31, 2024
Ember Climate suggests that the EU will need to invest at least €58.4 billion a year on transmission and distribution grids.
Maxeon’s module production plant in Mexico. Image: Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Maxeon posts US$14.9 million losses in delayed Q1 ’24 results

May 30, 2024
Maxeon Solar Technologies posted net losses of US$14.87 million in its Q1 2024 financial results. It also announced that its future utility-scale solar business will be “focused exclusively on the US”.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solatio to develop 4GW solar PV project in Brazil

News

LONGi faces questions over Southeast Asian factories as Biden’s AD/CVD waiver expires

News

Warning over TOPCon and HJT reliability

News

Peak Energy, Digital Edge to build 500MW renewables for data centres

News

IEA: Solar PV investment to surpass all technologies combined in 2024

News

ITRPV: 27% efficiency tandem modules to enter mass production in 2027

News

Upcoming Events

Overcoming the hurdles in ramping-up solar cell production to maximum efficiency with MES

Upcoming Webinars
June 11, 2024
3:00 PM (BST) / 4:00 PM (CEST)

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
© Solar Media Limited 2024