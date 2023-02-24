GoldenPeaks Capital completes 176MW of solar PV in Poland, signs VPPA

GoldenPeaks Capital secured a virtual power purchase agreement with Mondelēz International for 106MWp of solar PV in Poland. Image: ReneSola Power.

Swiss renewable investment group GoldenPeaks Capital has completed the construction of 176MW of solar PV projects in Poland.

The two projects, dubbed ‘Foxtrot’ and ‘Gamma’ were started in early 2022 across 15 different Polish regions and secured several power purchase agreements with multinational corporations.

Fergie May, CIO at GoldenPeaks Capital, said: “The team at GoldenPeaks Capital and its subsidiaries such as Spectris Energy, has done a great job in bringing these projects to market within budget and on time despite a turbulent market backdrop.”

Food conglomerate Mondelēz International was among the companies GoldenPeaks Capital signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) in Poland.

“Cooperation with GoldenPeaks Capital in Poland is a great proof point that we are transforming how we do business across our operations towards a more sustainable future,” said Marcin Dobrock, senior managing director in Poland and Baltics at Mondelēz.

Through a 12-year VPPA, the power will be supplied by various solar power plants in Poland with a contracted capacity of 109MWp and will power eight plants of the food company starting from March 2023.

This marks the fourth VPPA in Poland for the Swiss renewable investment group, which secured nearly 500GWh of solar PPAs in 2022 and targets to double the volume in 2023.