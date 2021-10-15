Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

GoodLeap raises US$800m, brings total value to US$12bn

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

GoodLeap raises US$800m, brings total value to US$12bn

News

Doral Renewables breaks ground on Mammoth Solar project, US’ largest PV development

News

European renewables investor Greencoat enters US market, plans US$5bn investment spree

News

European Commission urges members to deploy solar to tackle energy crisis, releases ‘toolbox’

News

Europe’s lowest PPA offers jump of 8% on last quarter as continent’s energy crisis deepens

News

JinkoSolar claims new record taking n-type cell conversion efficiency to 25.4%

News

A-SMACC stresses AD/CVD petition ‘vital’ for US solar, refuses to publicly reveal identities

News

Solar corporate funding almost doubles on last year, VC funding sees biggest rise of 466%

News

Lightsource BP energises 300MW Colorado project to power steel mill

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices jump a further 13% as ‘double control’ energy measures exacerbate supply issues

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
GoodLeap said that sustainable home upgrades in the US was a US$430 billion annual market. Image: GoodLeap

US residential solar financier GoodLeap has raised US$800 million to expand into the broader market for sustainable home improvement, other carbon-reducing products and later commercial offerings and electric vehicles (EVs).

The raise, which now places GoodLeap’s value at US$12 billion, was led by MSD Partners, with funds managed by BDT Capital Partners, LLC, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP and additional investors, including current shareholders. 

The raise builds on a strong year for solar corporate funding, which has almost doubled on last year, and places GoodLeap atop the highest venture capital deals so far this year, on par with the US$800 million raised by California residential group Loanpal.

GoodLeap’s proprietary marketplace provides businesses with the digital tools needed to finance sustainable home products at scale, including the ability to group multiple products into a single loan. 

Sustainable home upgrades represent an estimated US$430 billion annual market opportunity in the US alone, according to GoodLeap.

“Our technology is fundamentally reshaping how the sustainable improvement industry can operate by removing friction between consumers, installers, manufactures, and financial institutions,” said GoodLeap chairman and CEO Hayes Barnard.

Since 2018, GoodLeap has supported the deployment of more than US$9 billion in capital to allow customers to upgrade their homes with carbon-reducing solutions. The platform is actively used by more than 17,000 sales professionals, helping to support more than 40,000 clean energy jobs across the United States, according to a company media release.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
financing, fundraising, GoodLeap, residential solar

Read Next

US developer Redeux Energy eyes 2GW solar and storage pipeline

October 6, 2021
US renewables developer Redeux Energy Partners is on track to build a 2GW pipeline of utility-scale solar and storage projects in the next 12 to 18 months after securing funding.

Premier Energies gets funding to support cell, module manufacturing expansion

September 28, 2021
Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies has secured an INR 2 billion (US$27 million) investment from private equity firm GEF Capital Partners to support its planned increases in cell and module production.

Omnidian closes US$33m Series B raise for business expansion

September 23, 2021
US national residential and C&I solar plant performance assessment company Omnidian has completed a US$33 million Series B raise.

Enpal raises €345m to fund the rollout of 15,000 solar projects

September 21, 2021
German solar installer Enpal has raised €345 million (US$405 million) in debt financing to fund the deployment of more than 15,000 household solar PV systems

Lightsource BP targeting 25GW of solar deployments by 2025

September 20, 2021
Lightsource BP has increased its solar deployment target to 25GW by 2025 after securing a US$1.8 billion financing facility that will help fund its global expansion.

Energy Wyze launches AI-backed tool to automate solar sales process

September 14, 2021
Energy Wyze has launched a new technology which facilitates automated booking and lead generation services for the residential solar market.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices jump a further 13% as ‘double control’ energy measures exacerbate supply issues

News

China signals construction start of 100GW, first phase of desert renewables rollout

News

Europe’s lowest PPA offers jump of 8% on last quarter as continent’s energy crisis deepens

News

As PV module prices break through the US$0.30c/W barrier, how are production and procurement adapting?

Editors' Blog, Features

PVEL releases new hail test, doubles capacity with HQ move

News

A-SMACC stresses AD/CVD petition ‘vital’ for US solar, refuses to publicly reveal identities

News

Upcoming Events

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021