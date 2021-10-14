Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Solar corporate funding almost doubles on last year, VC funding sees biggest rise of 466%

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Solar corporate funding almost doubles on last year, VC funding sees biggest rise of 466%

News

Lightsource BP energises 300MW Colorado project to power steel mill

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices jump a further 13% as ‘double control’ energy measures exacerbate supply issues

News

PVEL releases new hail test, doubles capacity with HQ move

News

Industry: IEA ‘laying down a gauntlet’ for action with latest report

News

Trina Storage throws down gauntlet with its Elementa battery storage solution

News

EDF sets sights on Vietnam’s solar market through SkyX Solar investment

News

Solar and wind to dominate new installs but clean energy progress ‘still far too slow’ – IEA

News

Reliance invests US$29m in NexWafe, looks to establish ‘giga-scale’ wafer production in India

News

Sun and Steel’s new simplified tracker design promises Capex, EPC and O&M savings

Product Reviews
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Solar corporate finance has had a strong year after large drops during 2020 caused by COVID-19. Image: Blackfinch Renewable European Income Trust

Total corporate funding in solar increased 190% in the first nine months of this year, with US$22.8 billion raised in 112 deals compared with US$7.9 billion in 72 deals in the same period last year, according to a Mercom Capital Group report.

The biggest increase was in venture capital (VC) funding, which rose to US$2.2 billion in 39 deals, an increase of 466% compared to last year (US$394 million in 29 deals). Of this, downstream solar companies accounted for 88% of VC funding, up from 78% last year, with US$1.9 billion raised.

The top five VC deals this year were: US$800 million raised by California residential group Loanpal; US$250 million raised by solar software company Aurora Solar; US$240 million raised by solar and energy storage developer Nexamp; US$127 million raised by utility-scale developer Intersect Power; and US$125 million raised by Indian distributed solar company Fourth Partner Energy.

Furthermore, public market financing was 209% higher with US$6.3 billion raised in 23 deals compared to US$2 billion raised in 10 deals in the first nine months of last year. There have been seven initial public offerings (IPOs) and SPACs announced in solar so far this year.

Corporate solar funding in the first 9 months of this year compared with previous years. Source: Mercom

“Investment activity continues to be robust across the solar sector and not just compared to 2020 (because of COVID). This will end up as one of the best years for solar financing since 2010,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom.

A Mercom report in July 2020 showed that corporate solar funding fell by 25% year-on-year to US$4.5 billion in the first half of 2020, although the decline could have been much starker.

Nonetheless, “solar project acquisitions in the first nine months of 2021 have already surpassed all of 2020,” explained Prabhu.

That said, the solar industry faces a tough year ahead with production problems in China causing polysilicon and module price rises, with some downstream installers stockpiling goods as a result. PV Tech Premium has analysed how production and procurement are adapting.

Mercom’s report also showed that large-scale project funding was down from US$13.1 billion across 121 deals in the first nine months of last year to US$11.6 billion over 138 deals this year. Even so, large-scale solar project acquisition activity was up 129%, with 55.5GW of projects acquired compared to 24.3GW in the first nine months of 2020.

Finally, there have been 83 M&A transactions recorded this year compared to 42 transactions during the same period last year.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
corporate financing, m&a, mercom capital group, public market finance, venture capital

Read Next

EDF sets sights on Vietnam’s solar market through SkyX Solar investment

October 13, 2021
EDF Renewables has targeted Vietnam’s solar market by investing in rooftop PV installer SkyX Solar, a subsidiary of investment management firm VinaCapital.

Reliance buys REC Group, plans to support new module facilities in France and US

October 11, 2021
A subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries has acquired solar module manufacturer REC Group and a 40% stake in EPC and O&M solutions provider Sterling and Wilson.
PV Tech Premium

SunPower eyes lower supply chain costs, new products following Blue Raven deal

October 8, 2021
SunPower’s move to double down on its residential business forms part of a strategy that will see the company aim to lower supply chain costs, expand its geographical footprint and add to its product portfolio.

Ares Management acquires majority stake in Apex Clean Energy

October 7, 2021
Funds managed by private equity firm Ares Management Corporation have acquired a majority stake in US renewables developer Apex Clean Energy.

SunPower mulls sale of CIS unit, bolsters residential solar position with Blue Raven deal

October 5, 2021
US solar installer SunPower is exploring alternatives for its commercial and industrial solutions (CIS) unit as it increases its residential footprint through the acquisition of Blue Raven Solar.

Catalyze acquires C&I solar developer Sol Alliance

September 24, 2021
Independent power producer Catalyze has acquired commercial and industrial (C&I) solar developer Sol Alliance, expanding its presence in the northeast of the US and taking on an 80MW project development pipeline in the process.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

China signals construction start of 100GW, first phase of desert renewables rollout

News

As PV module prices break through the US$0.30c/W barrier, how are production and procurement adapting?

Editors' Blog, Features

PVEL releases new hail test, doubles capacity with HQ move

News

How can Europe reestablish itself as a solar manufacturing powerhouse?

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Industry: IEA ‘laying down a gauntlet’ for action with latest report

News

Reliance invests US$29m in NexWafe, looks to establish ‘giga-scale’ wafer production in India

News

Upcoming Events

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021