Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Leeward, Google sign 724MW solar PV PPA in Oklahoma

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Leeward, Google sign 724MW solar PV PPA in Oklahoma

News

US Department of Agriculture to invest US$6 billion in clean energy across rural US

News

SOLV Energy acquires Sacramento Drilling Inc

News

Africa’s PV capacity nears 20GW as energy storage ‘booms’

News

Mexico to add 27GW of new generation capacity by 2030, mainly from renewables

News

SSI suspends JA Solar membership following UFLPA listing

News

Lodestone connects New Zealand’s first solar PV plant to the grid

News

Aurora: Negative prices, grids and market saturation remain challenges for European renewable power

News

Octopus Energy acquires agriPV developer OX2 France

News

US awards kWh Analytics US$500,000 to develop tax credit insurance product

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The solar PV plants will be sited to support Google’s data centre operations in the US state of Oklahoma. Image: Leeward Renewable Energy.

Solar developer Leeward Renewable Energy has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with tech giant Google, which will support over 700MW of solar PV in the US state of Oklahoma.

The agreement will support the construction of six PV plants, with a combined capacity of 724MW, which will be sited to support Google’s data centre operations.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Construction started on the 372MW Mayes County Solar Portfolio, which is within one mile of a Google data centre in Pryor. The project was acquired from Red River Renewable Energy, a joint venture between solar developer SunChase Power and energy investor Eolian and consists of three PV plants. These are the Salt Branch Solar (145MW), Huckleberry Solar (125MW), and Mayes Solar (102MW).

The energy generated by the solar portfolio is delivered under firm transmission service to the Grand River Dam Authority which will be utilised to support operations at Google’s data centres.

“By partnering with Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) and LRE, Google is furthering its ambition to power our facilities, including those in Oklahoma, with carbon-free energy around the clock by 2030,” said Amanda Peterson Corio, global head of data center energy at Google.

“These power purchase agreements demonstrate how our scalable procurement approach is transforming the acquisition of clean energy and accelerating the development of carbon-free energy sources.“

Moreover, the other projects are the Twelvemile Solar Projects 1 & 2, which have a combined capacity of 152.5MW, and Twelvemile 3 Solar Project, which has a capacity of 200MW.

Growing need for solar PV to power data centres

This is the latest PPA Google has secured to provide electricity to its data centres. Last October, a 900MW solar PV cluster in the southern state of Texas began commercial operations and it will provide electricity to Google’s data centres in the region.

The tech giant is among the leading US companies in solar PV investments (with 2.6GW), only behind fellow tech giants Meta (5.2GW) and Amazon (4.7GW).

Technological companies are leading the way in the US by securing solar PV to supply electricity to their ever-growing data centre portfolios. Last month, Meta secured several PPAs to power its growing data centre demand, with a 120MW solar PV PPA in Oregon and another 400MW PPA in Missouri and Texas.

Furthermore, Chris Rauscher, head of grid services of virtual power plants (VPPs) at Sunrun told PV Tech Premium that virtual power plants could offer a quicker deployment for data centres in the US compared to other technologies.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2025

23 April 2025
Dallas, Texas USA
To bring buyers and sellers of power together, the Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA will cover strategies to optimize renewable energy trading, procurement, and offtake structures across U.S. markets.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
data centres, google, leeward renewable energy, oklahoma, power purchase agreement, ppa, us

Read Next

Image: Unsplash

US Department of Agriculture to invest US$6 billion in clean energy across rural US

January 16, 2025
These programmes are Empowering Rural America and Powering Affordable Clean Energy, with investments in rural communities across 30 US states.
A 250MW solar PV plant in California: Image: Brian Doll, SOLV Energy.

SOLV Energy acquires Sacramento Drilling Inc

January 16, 2025
Sacramento Drilling specialises in piling and foundation drilling for solar projects, which allows steel racking to be installed in the ground.
A Dimension solar project in New York state.

US awards kWh Analytics US$500,000 to develop tax credit insurance product

January 15, 2025
Insurer kWh Analytics has been awarded US$500,000 to develop a 'tax credit insurance product' for the distributed renewable energy sector.
SolarEdge-new-inverter-for-community-solar-Image-Jonathan-Tourino-Jacobo

SolarEdge, Summit Ridge in US-made inverter supply deal

January 15, 2025
The inverters will be used for commercial solar installations across the US “estimated to exceed 100MW”, Summit Ridge said.
Sungrow FPV 1

Floating solar on US reservoirs could add up to 1TW PV capacity

January 15, 2025
The potential of floating solar (FPV) generation capacity on US reservoirs is estimated at up to 1TW, according to a study from the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).
Shipping containers on a boat.

JA Solar subsidiary added to US forced labour prevention list

January 15, 2025
As of today, "goods produced by the named 37 entities will be prohibited from entering the United States," the government said.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JA Solar subsidiary added to US forced labour prevention list

News

Aurora: Negative prices, grids and market saturation remain challenges for European renewable power

News

X-Elio seeks EPBC approval for 720MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland, Australia

News

SSI suspends JA Solar membership following UFLPA listing

News

80% of energy projects withdraw from ‘inefficient’ US grid queues – Berkeley Lab

News

Floating solar on US reservoirs could add up to 1TW PV capacity

News

Upcoming Events

From Risk to Resilience: Enhancing Safety in Battery Energy Storage Systems

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
January 16, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.