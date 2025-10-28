Subscribe To Premium
GreenYellow to invest US$116 million in C&I solar-plus-storage in Poland

By Shreeyashi Ojha
October 28, 2025
Companies
Europe

‘Everyone is talking about’ co-located solar and storage PPA in Europe

GoldenPeaks Capital secures US$132 million financing for Polish PV portfolio

Navigating shifting module costs and falling power prices at PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Best practices for choosing a PV consultant and data provider

GoodWe launches C&I string inverter for European market

FRV Australia commits to 210MWdc New Zealand solar PV plant after Genesis partnership ends

Shanghai Electric to build 342MW solar PV in Romania

Meta, Engie ink 600MW solar PV PPA in Texas

Waaree lands 692MW solar module deals across India and the US

Solar PV array system
‘Poland is at a turning point in its energy transition,’ said Dominik Radziwill, non-executive chairman of GreenYellow. Image: Unsplash.

French renewables firm GreenYellow plans to invest €100 million (US$116 million) in Poland over the next three years to expand its installed capacity and customer base.

The firm said Poland is at a pivotal stage in its energy transition and that its investment is aimed at helping businesses access clean energy through integrated solutions. Ewa Klimont, general manager of GreenYellow Polska, added that GreenYellow seeks to position itself as the “preferred energy partner” for Polish commercial and industrial (C&I) clients.

“Poland is at a turning point in its energy transition,” said Dominik Radziwill, non-executive chairman of GreenYellow.

Since entering the Polish market in 2022, GreenYellow Polska has deployed 129MWp of solar PV capacity and announced a €100 million investment plan to expand into energy efficiency and storage solutions. 

The company’s rapid growth has attracted major clients including Biedronka, Decathlon Polska, Orange Polska and CMC. For Biedronka, GreenYellow has installed over 1,500 PV plants totalling 73.5MWp, expected to exceed 100MWp by 2025 under a 15-year contract. 

Projects include a 3MWp solar carport portfolio for Decathlon across 14 sites, a 300kW rooftop system for Orange’s Warsaw Data Hub and a 653kWp rooftop plant for CMC’s Andrychów site, all delivered under its PV-as-a-service model. 

In July 2024, GreenYellow signed an agreement with Carrefour to install over 350MW of solar canopies across the retailer’s car parks in France. The project covers 90 hypermarkets and 260 supermarkets in regions including Normandy, Île-de-France, and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, forming what the company called Europe’s largest decentralised solar programme. Development began that month, with the first sites set for commissioning in 2025 and total output expected to reach 450GWh annually.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will host the fifth edition of Large-Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe in Warsaw, Poland, from 25-26 November 2025. The event will feature a packed programme of contributions from industry leaders responsible for the build-out of solar and storage projects in Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and the Baltics. For more information, visit the event website.

europe, greenyellow, investment, lsscee, poland, pv power plants, solar pv

