GreenYellow to invest US$116 million in C&I solar-plus-storage in Poland

“Poland is at a turning point in its energy transition,” said Dominik Radziwill, non-executive chairman of GreenYellow.

Since entering the Polish market in 2022, GreenYellow Polska has deployed 129MWp of solar PV capacity and announced a €100 million investment plan to expand into energy efficiency and storage solutions.

The company’s rapid growth has attracted major clients including Biedronka, Decathlon Polska, Orange Polska and CMC. For Biedronka, GreenYellow has installed over 1,500 PV plants totalling 73.5MWp, expected to exceed 100MWp by 2025 under a 15-year contract.

Projects include a 3MWp solar carport portfolio for Decathlon across 14 sites, a 300kW rooftop system for Orange’s Warsaw Data Hub and a 653kWp rooftop plant for CMC’s Andrychów site, all delivered under its PV-as-a-service model.

In July 2024, GreenYellow signed an agreement with Carrefour to install over 350MW of solar canopies across the retailer’s car parks in France. The project covers 90 hypermarkets and 260 supermarkets in regions including Normandy, Île-de-France, and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, forming what the company called Europe’s largest decentralised solar programme. Development began that month, with the first sites set for commissioning in 2025 and total output expected to reach 450GWh annually.

