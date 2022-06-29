Subscribe
Grenergy looking to raise US$95m to accelerate growth in Europe and storage development

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
US ROUND-UP: EDF sells 270MWdc of solar to Missouri utility, NextEnergy buys two 100MW PV plants in Florida

US adds over 17,000 solar jobs in 2021, with 40% of all energy jobs now focused on net zero transition

Spanish IPP Opdenergy plans to raise up to US$210m through IPO

Huawei’s SmartDesign 2.0 offers quick, versatile 3D design solutions for rooftop solar, energy storage professionals

When solar meets storage: the inside track of co-location

Solar and wind exceeded 10% of global power generation for first time last year

Intersect Power lands US$750m funding to take renewables portfolio beyond 8GW

European Council reaches agreement on its Renewable Energy Directive, includes faster permitting for renewable projects

Spain’s profit clawback plan ‘would harm renewables investment incentive’

Germany will be the first country of which Grenergy will expand its European presence with a projected pipeline of 3GW by 2025. Image: Grenergy.

Spanish developer Grenergy has launched a €90 million (US$94.8 million) accelerated capital increase to fuel growth in Europe and develop its energy storage capacity.

Grenergy welcomed the entrance of international investors that will help maintain the pace of its growth in Europe and the US after announcing earlier this year it was eyeing to enter into five new countries in wake of the REPowerEU plan.

Germany will be the first among the countries the company is expanding to, with the first solar PV developments starting in 2023 and with a pipeline of more than 3GW under development by 2025.

Meanwhile, the developer has already set up storage divisions in the three main markets it is located – The US, Latin America and Europe – with the goal to make energy storage an “essential element” in the energy transition. The purchase of 40% of solar PV and battery storage developer Sofos Harbert Renewable Energy in the US will play an important role for the company’s growth in the US, both for solar and storage projects.

David Ruiz de Andrés, CEO and founder of Grenergy, said: “This capital increase shows the support of investors in the company and allows us to consolidate as a relevant European actor in renewable energy and in new storage technologies.”

Furthermore, its maximum shareholder, David Ruiz de Andrés, has committed to subscribe for new shares up to 10% of the capital increase.

Earlier this month PV Tech Premium spoke with David Ruiz de Andrés about the company’s expansion growth in Europe and its vision on co-located projects as the future for solar PV.

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

21 July 2022
The rooftop solar PV market is set for significant growth, but installers are being held back by complicated design software that is slow, cumbersome and fails to take into account rooftop shading, module compatibility and energy storage. Huawei’s SmartDesign 2.0 is a web-based PV and energy storage system tool that promises to solve all of those issues, and much more. This webinar will provide a live demonstration of the SmartDeisgn 2.0 tool, showing how installers can quickly complete Huawei PV & ESS system designs and assemble a professional report with 3D site view for potential customers, streamlining the design and sales service.
