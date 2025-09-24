Subscribe To Premium
Grid constraints threatening India’s renewable energy targets – report

By Ben Willis
EU, IEA and IRENA lead open letter calling for a ‘just and equitable energy transition’

Grid constraints threatening India’s renewable energy targets – report

Solar PV and energy storage can deliver ‘quick wins’ for Europe’s vulnerable grids

Sonnedix acquires 226MW Italian solar portfolio

Boviet Solar expands North Carolina module manufacturing capacity to 3GW

European PPA prices fall 0.6% to August, solar remains cornerstone of renewable offtake deals

Jinko and LONGi end patent lawsuits, agree to ‘cross-licensing agreement’

Sunsure commissions 82.5MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh, India

Australia’s NEM sets 78.6% renewable energy share record

Now is the time for interconnection reform

Aerial view of a solar PV plant in India from Tata Power
The development of India’s transmission network is not keeping pace with the rapid growth in renewables, according to IEEFA and JMK Research. Image: Tata Power.

The build-out of India’s power transmission network is lagging behind the country’s rapid growth in renewable energy, leading to project delays and cost increases.

That is the conclusion of a report out today from think-tank IEEFA South Asia and market analysts JMK Research, which reveals that over 50GW of renewable energy capacity was stranded across India as of June this year due to transmission constraints.

The report said these constraints are limiting the pace at which new capacity can be brought online and undermining India’s ability to reach its clean energy targets.

According to the report, the most recent network expansion figures reveal a 42% gap between planned and commissioned transmission lines, with Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) additions at their lowest in a decade. Annual transmission line additions have fallen short of planned levels since 2019, with only 2021 surpassing expectations, the report noted. 

“In several high-demand corridors, speculative hoarding of transmission capacity by entities without genuine project intent has driven up connectivity prices and delayed access for viable projects,” said the report’s contributing author, Vibhuti Garg, IEEFA’s South Asia director.

“Right-of-way issues, extended land acquisition timelines, restrictions on equipment procurement, and multi-agency approvals also contribute to delays,” added Prabhakar Sharma, co-author of the report and a senior consultant at JMK Research.

The report highlighted the mismatch between variable generation and grid consumption as part of the problem. While solar generation aligns with the afternoon peak consumption pattern, it tapers off in the evening when demand is high, creating a gap that limits the integration of renewables and leads to the underutilisation of transmission corridors. Energy storage is vital to bridge this gap, the report said.

It singled out the state of Rajasthan, where 8GW of renewable energy capacity remains stranded, with nearly half of that curtailed during peak solar hours. Delayed completion of the Associated Transmission System, the dedicated transmission infrastructure linked to new generation projects, along with capacity hoarding and ecological directives, has compounded evacuation challenges, inflated project costs and reduced operational efficiency.

IEEFA and JMK said a unified generation-transmission planning framework that aligns timelines and locations for new generation and transmission capacity was a key part of the solution. This would involve a coordinated approach, combining regulatory reform, operational efficiency measures and capital mobilisation. The integration of energy storage systems should also be prioritised in renewable-rich regions to enhance capacity utilisation and reduce curtailment, the report added.

Specific measures identified in the report include a single-window clearance system to streamline land, right of way and connectivity approvals, and performance-based incentives and disincentives tied to asset utilisation metrics to encourage timely commissioning and sustained operations.

“Without targeted reforms, misalignment between generation commissioning and evacuation infrastructure is likely to continue driving congestion, curtailment, and systemic inefficiencies, ultimately slowing progress towards achieving India’s decarbonisation objectives,” the report concluded.

Read Next

Sunsure Energy's Jhansi solar project in India.

Sunsure commissions 82.5MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh, India

September 23, 2025
Sunsure Energy has commissioned an 82.5MW solar project in Jhansi, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, its tenth project in the state.
Solar panels installed along the coastline at sunset in South Australia

Australia’s NEM sets 78.6% renewable energy share record

September 23, 2025
Australia’s NEM set a new instantaneous renewables share record of 78.6% on 22 September, surpassing the previous day's record of 77.9%.
Lightsource bp's Wellington solar farm in New South Wales, Australia. Image: Lightsource bp.

Lightsource bp begins work on co-located BESS at 585MWdc solar PV plant in Australia

September 21, 2025
Lightsource bp has commenced work on a co-located battery energy storage system (BESS) at a 585MWdc solar PV plant in Australia.
The platform unifies teams and systems while using intelligent agents to make real-time, AI-driven decisions. Image: Unsplash.

Avathon launches autonomous AI managing platform for renewables

September 19, 2025
Artificial intelligence (AI) company Avathon has launched its AI-powered Autonomy Platform to boost profitability in a market that is facing tax and policy challenges. 
The plant marks the company’s fourth solar project in the US since 2022, adding to its growing operational portfolio. Image: Repsol.

Repsol starts commercial operations at 629MW solar PV plant in Texas

September 19, 2025
Spanish oil major Repsol has started commercial operations at its 629MW Outpost solar facility located in Webb County, Texas near Laredo. 
The Stubbo solar PV plant will be located in the Central-West Orana REZ. Image: ACEN Australia.

Australia sets 62-70% emissions reduction target for 2035

September 19, 2025
Australia has committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 62-70% below 2005 levels by 2035, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Thursday (18 September).

