Gstar receives PV wafer equipment at 3GW plant in Indonesia

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Gstar receives PV wafer equipment at 3GW plant in Indonesia

Trinasolar develops 808W solar module using perovskite/silicon tandem cells

Waaree commissions 5.4GW cell manufacturing facility in India

Moving beyond TMY: Why the solar industry needs time series data for PV project evaluation

Edify Energy submits 80MW solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC Act

NHPC India launches tender for 1.2GW of solar, 600MW/2,400MWh of storage

Victoria fast-tracks approval for 330MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

Toyo Solar to double solar cell production capacity from Ethiopia factory to 4GW

Fortescue proposes 644MW solar PV plant to decarbonise mining operations in Western Australia

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: Vesper to commission Hornet Solar in April, Lightsource bp and Innergex begin commercial operations

Gstar received equipment for its 3GW wafer manufacturing plant in Indonesia
The Indonesian plant will have a 3GW annual nameplate for silicon rods and silicon wafers. Image: PRNewsfoto/Gstar Solar.

Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer Gstar Solar has received solar equipment for its 3GW wafer manufacturing plant in Indonesia.

Among the pieces of equipment received are monocrystalline growth furnaces and accompanying control systems. This marks the beginning of the key equipment installation phase of the project, according to the company.

The furnaces from the shipment employ the Czochralski (CZ) crystal growth method and are equipped with fully automated control systems. This allows for precise management of critical parameters, such as temperature gradients, pulling speed and rotation speed during the crystal growth process.

In total, the company will deploy 120 monocrystalline silicon growth furnaces and other advanced equipment to the Indonesian plant in stages.

Construction on the wafer-slicing plant began in April 2024 and the company expects to begin trial production in May this year.

Once operational, the plant will produce monocrystalline silicon rods and large-size silicon wafers, including 182mm and 210mm.

The Indonesian wafer manufacturing plant is one of many solar manufacturing hubs the company has in Southeast Asia. Gstar has an operational solar cell plant in Thailand – with a 3GW annual nameplate – and module assembly plant in the Philippines that is in the equipment installation and commissioning phase. On top of these two manufacturing plants, the company also has an aluminium frame manufacturing plant in Laos that is operational.

Outside of Southeast Asia, the company aims to build a module assembly plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Through a memorandum of understanding with Middle Eastern investment company Siraj Group, the company is targeting 2GW of annual nameplate for solar modules in the country.

