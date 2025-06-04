Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Haitai Solar terminates 10GW TOPCon cell project, shifts focus to 3GW Indonesia plant

By Carrie Xiao
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities
Asia & Oceania

Latest

SEIA: ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ risks 330,000 clean energy jobs, many in Republican states

News

Haitai Solar terminates 10GW TOPCon cell project, shifts focus to 3GW Indonesia plant

News

Tariffs to ‘significantly’ increase costs and disrupt US solar and energy storage

News

Record 83% module test failure in Kiwa PVEL’s 2025 Module Reliability Scorecard

News

Silicon Ranch invests US$3 million in Swap Robotics

News

Bp to build 240MW Azerbaijan PV project and electrify giant gas plant

News

NextEra Energy Resources commissions 100MW Amite Solar facility in Louisiana

News

European Energy secures US$158 million for 78.5MW solar park and 50MW BESS in Lithuania

News

US DOE budget proposal decimates renewable energy funding

News

Tongwei execs discuss driving innovation and sustainable growth in the global PV sector

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Haitai Solar is redirecting investment from a scrapped TOPCon cell production line in China to Indonesia. Image: Haitai

Chinese PV module manufacturer Haitai Solar has announced the termination of a 10GW TOPCon solar cell project and the cancellation of its R&D centre expansion plan.

Capital raised for the venture will be reallocated to construct a 3GW cell and module manufacturing facility in Indonesia.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

In October 2023, Haitai Solar disclosed plans to invest raised funds in constructing a “10GW TOPCon high-efficiency PV cell project” with a total estimated investment of RMB5 billion (US$695 million), including RMB100 million from previously raised funds. However, as of early May, there had been no progress on the 10GW TOPCon project.

Regarding the termination, Haitai Solar said that market conditions shifted significantly in 2024. The new capacity built in recent years was commissioned in 2024, leading to periodic overcapacity as capacity was released. According to CPIA statistics, China’s effective PV cell capacity is expected to exceed 1,030GW by the end of 2024, while the actual annual demand for cells is estimated at about 660GW, representing an overcapacity rate exceeding 56%.

Severe industry overcapacity has led to intensified internal competition. The PV supply chain has experienced fierce price competition, with significant across-the-board price declines. The price of n-type TOPCon cells has dropped from RMB0.47 /W at the beginning of 2024 to RMB0.28/W by the end of the year, representing a decline exceeding 40%. The cell manufacturing segment has fallen into a period of negative gross margin. The competition driven by persistent overcapacity has kept domestic cell prices at persistently low levels, making continued investments unlikely to achieve expected returns.

Consequently, the company plans to terminate the use of raised capital for the 10GW TOPCon High-Efficiency PV Cell Project and reallocate the remaining funds to a new investment project – the construction of a 2GW PV cell and 1GW module project” in Indonesia.

Finacial details released by Haitai Solar about its Indonesia investment. Source: Haitai Solar

The Indonesian project requires a total investment of approximately RMB600 million, of which the phase-one investment is RMB300 million. The construction period is set at 15 months from commencement, to be implemented by Haitai Solar’s wholly owned subsidiary PT GREEN VISION SOLAR. The project will utilise the most advanced fully automated production lines to manufacture PV cells and modules, according to the company.

Haitai Solar said that besides targeting the Indonesian domestic market, the new facility will also target international markets as a key strategic objective.

In 2024, constrained by evolving trade barrier policies (such as the US imposition of additional tariffs on PV products from Southeast Asian countries including Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam), many PV enterprises have shifted their production capacity to Indonesia to mitigate policy risks. As a result, Indonesia has emerged as a golden hub for entering Southeast Asian, Middle Eastern and European/American markets.

According to TrendForce data, Indonesia currently has approximately 25.1GW of operational PV module capacity and an additional 20.5GW of planned capacity yet to be constructed.

TrendForce noted that due to retaliatory tariffs, Indonesia’s planned PV capacity may face delays in implementation. However, compared to other Southeast Asian countries, Indonesia’s 32% tariff rate remains relatively low, providing a certain cost advantage for PV module exports.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, cell, china, indonesia, solar pv, topcon

Read Next

Developed with local electric cooperative DEMCO, the project will deliver stable, low-cost energy to members for 25 years. Image: NextEra Energy Resources

NextEra Energy Resources commissions 100MW Amite Solar facility in Louisiana

June 3, 2025
US capital infrastructure investor NextEra Energy Resources has commissioned its first 100MW utility-scale Amite Solar facility in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana.
Image: Unsplash

US DOE budget proposal decimates renewable energy funding

June 3, 2025
The US Department of Energy budget proposal promises to remove funding for solar and wind energy and expand support for nuclear weapons.
Tongwei pic
Sponsored

Tongwei execs discuss driving innovation and sustainable growth in the global PV sector

June 3, 2025
Tongwei Solar talks innovation, growth, sustainability and future technologies in the global solar PV sector.
The project is being constructed by Chint Green Energy and is expected to open in the first quarter of 2026.

PPC adds 88MW Bulgarian solar PV plant to portfolio

June 3, 2025
Greek renewables developer PPC has acquired an 88MW solar PV plant in the village of Vedrare, in the Karlovo region in central Bulgaria.
Image: European Energy.
Premium

NEM data spotlight: Solar generation in Australia’s biggest electricity market up 15% year-on-year

June 3, 2025
In May 2025, utility-scale and rooftop solar PV dipped by 579GWh month-on-month in Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) to 2,861GWh.
Arctech will deploy its 1P single-axis Skyline II solar tracking system at ACME Cleantech Solutions' Duqm plant. Image: Arctech

Arctech, ACME sign 175MW solar tracker supply in Oman

June 2, 2025
Arctech has partnered with ACME Cleantech Solutions to provide 175MW worth of solar trackers for an upcoming facility in Duqm, Oman.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Engie begins construction at 151MW/199MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

News

Arctech, ACME sign 175MW solar tracker supply in Oman

News

Silicon Ranch invests US$3 million in Swap Robotics

News

US DOE budget proposal decimates renewable energy funding

News

R.Power sells 49.9% stake in 91.6MW solar projects in Poland

News

National Grid Renewables rebrands to Geronimo Power

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.