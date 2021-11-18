Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Hanwha buys large stake in REC Silicon, looks to restart US polysilicon production

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Modules
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Hanwha buys large stake in REC Silicon, looks to restart US polysilicon production

News

Prospect14 sells 1GWdc development portfolio of PV, solar-plus-storage in PJM

News

Enphase Energy moves into EV charging with ClipperCreek acquisition

News

Trina Solar unveils new packing solution aimed at cutting shipping costs

News

Solar PV installations to jump 20% in 2022 as market defies high production costs

News

Deciphering CBP’s WRO guidance: What the updated FAQ changes and what uncertainty remains

Featured Articles, Features

China sets initial 2022 solar subsidy pot at US$357.2m

News

US solar module prices expected to normalise following AD/CVD petition verdict

News

SunPower launches VPP in three US states as it seeks to strengthen residential solar offering

News

US Section 201 bifacial exemption reinstated after international trade court decision

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
REC Silicon will use Hanwha investment to restart its US polysilicon production at Moses Lake in Washington. Image: REC Silicon.

Hanwha Solutions Corporation has agreed to buy a 16.67% stake in Norwegian polysilicon manufacturer REC Silicon in a deal worth around US$160 million, with the South Korean chemical company looking to reopen REC Silicon’s 20,000MT polysilicon factory in the US.

Under the deal Hanwha, which wholly owns module maker Q CELLS, will purchase around 70 million shares from REC silicon and Aker Horizons, with each share being worth NOK20 (US$2.28), resulting in a 16.67% stake.

The transaction is expected to provide REC Silicon with enough capital to restart its operations at the 20,000MT Moses Lake polysilicon facility in Washington during 2023, which employs fluidised bed reactor (FBR) technology to produce granular polysilicon, which REC Silicon said uses 90% less power than the traditional Siemens process.

The restart was already more likely following recent policy initiatives unveiled by US President Joe Biden, REC Silicon had previously said.

The purchase will also enable further investment into its 2,000MT factory in Butte, Montana that produces semi-conductor materials. Through Q CELLS, Hanwha already operates a 1.7GW module factory in the US.

“Hanwha Solutions’ strategic investment in REC Silicon represents a step towards establishing a highly efficient, low carbon solar value chain in the US,” said REC Silicon in a company media release.

REC Silicon made clear its intentions to use the investment to strengthen its US position via greater polysilicon production and referenced the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America (SEMA) Act currently being considered by US lawmakers as a potential source of support.

“This transaction clearly demonstrates the potential to build solar manufacturing capabilities in the United States quickly and efficiently – which is the primary objective of the proposed SEMA Act,” REC Silicon said.

“The anticipated passage of the SEMA Act represents an essential element in supporting the creation of a profitable and efficient solar value chain in the United States. REC Silicon is now well positioned to take advantage of this opportunity,” said Tore Torvund, REC Silicon CEO.

Hanwha said it wanted to be represented on REC Silicon’s board of directors and a general meeting will be called so shareholders can consider the proposal, which is supported by Aker Horizon.

REC Silicon’s chairman of the board, Kjell Inge Røkke, is planning to step down and Aker Horizons will propose that Kristian Monsen Røkke is elected as the next chairman.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
hanwha, hanwha q cells, polysilicon, polysilicon production, rec silicon, SEMA, us manufacturing

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Deciphering CBP’s WRO guidance: What the updated FAQ changes and what uncertainty remains

November 17, 2021
Following the US Customs and Border Protection's updated guidance on its WRO on silicon metal products, PV Tech Premium speaks to legal experts on what’s changed for solar imports.
PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: PV module prices expected to remain north of US$0.27c/W as hopes grow for pricing post-Q2 2022

November 12, 2021
Module pricing volatility is set to remain until at least Q2 2022, with numerous developers and distributors telling PV Tech Premium that prices are expected to remain as high as US$0.32c/W in the near term at least.

TBEA planning 400,000MT of polysilicon production in Inner Mongolia

November 8, 2021
Chinese energy firm TBEA is planning to invest RMB 6 billion (US$938 million) to set up a silicon production facility with an annual output of 400,000MT in China’s Inner Mongolia region.

Tongwei and Trina Solar mark first ramp at 15GW cell, wafer facility

November 4, 2021
The first manufacturing line at a 15GW solar wafer and cell manufacturing facility in Chengdu co-owned by Trina Solar and Tongwei has begun to ramp.
PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: Short-term PV supply chain cost increases and long-term plans to meet demand

November 3, 2021
In this exclusive video from PV Tech publisher Solar Media’s Solar & Storage Finance USA event last month, a panel of supply chain experts discuss immediate challenges and potential remedies to the situation.

JinkoSolar to invest US$70m in 100,000MT Tongwei polysilicon plant

November 3, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ manufacturer JinkoSolar is to invest RMB450 million (US$70.3 million) in Tongwei Solar subsidiary Sichuan Yongxiang Energy Technology to help finance a 100,000MT “high-purity” polysilicon facility.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US Section 201 bifacial exemption reinstated after international trade court decision

News

Enphase Energy moves into EV charging with ClipperCreek acquisition

News

Trina Solar unveils new packing solution aimed at cutting shipping costs

News

Solar PV installations to jump 20% in 2022 as market defies high production costs

News

MassMutual, Low Carbon unite to form IPP with 20GW renewables target

News

US solar module prices expected to normalise following AD/CVD petition verdict

News

Upcoming Events

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Beat the price rise

The discount will climb down on November 19th

45% off

View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes