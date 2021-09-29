Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Proposed US solar manufacturing act gathers steam as crucial commerce department decision looms

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules, Policy
Americas

Latest

Proposed US solar manufacturing act gathers steam as crucial commerce department decision looms

News

Enphase expectant of rapid growth after entering Brazilian solar market

News

RES gets green light to develop France’s ‘largest’ floating solar project

News

Quinbrook acquires major 350MW UK solar-plus-storage site

News

Plans revealed for 10GW green hydrogen project in Mauritania

News

Unlocking floating PV’s power potential

Featured Articles, Features

ARENA to support Australian microgrids with new funding

News

Premier Energies gets funding to support cell, module manufacturing expansion

News

174 Power, TotalEnergies break ground on behind-the-meter solar plant in Texas

News

Ubiquity Solar to build 350MWp cell manufacturing plant in New York

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
US Senator Jon Ossoff speaking at a press conference alongside US Senate Committee on Finance chair Ron Wyden (far left) to promote the Solar Energy Manufacturing in America Act on 28 September. Image: Jon Ossoff/Broadcast.

US Senator Jon Ossoff’s proposed Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act (SEMA) has gathered strong political support as the country’s solar market braces for a potentially seismic decision from the US Department of Commerce (DOC).

With the DOC expected to confirm whether or not it will investigate a petition’s claims of alleged circumvention of anti-dumping and countervailing duties by Chinese solar manufacturers tomorrow (30 September 2021), attention has also turned towards potential incentives for manufacturers of solar products in the US.

In June Ossoff, a Democrat senator from Georgia, introduced the SEMA draft legislation which proposed tax credits for solar products made in the US, setting prospective rates that would be in place until 2028 before phasing down until 1 January 2031 when they would be removed entirely.

While the original text, which can be read here, was limited to products specifically related to solar modules, there has been growing support for associated technologies and products such as inverters and trackers to also be included.

The bill has, predictably, garnered major support from US-based manufacturers. Last week Heliene CEO Martin Pochtaruk told PV Tech Premium the looming policy framework represented a “clear market opportunity” for his company, while REC Silicon is also hinging a decision to restart polysilicon production at its Moses Lake facility in Washington in 2023 on the proposals.

But despite strong support, the bill has yet to be formally picked up and installed within the draft budget reconciliation bill which also includes a 10-year extension for the Solar Investment Tax Credit and a revival of the production tax credit for solar projects.

Last week Ossoff urged Congress to include the SEMA Act, pointing towards polling which found that more than two-thirds (67%) of those surveyed, including Republican voters, supported the draft legislation. “I am leading the effort to supercharge American solar because we must transition to clean energy and we must make it in America,” Ossoff said at the time.

Yesterday the bill garnered even further support with Senator Ron Wyden, who chairs the influential Senate Committee on Finance, said the committee would “go to the mat” to include the SEMA Act as within the budget reconciliation bill.

“The Ossoff legislation, in my view, is absolutely a prerequisite in dealing with the climate change challenge,” Wyden said at a press conference, adding: “It would be a monumental mistake to trade dependence on foreign oil for dependence, for example, on foreign solar panels, or semiconductors, or batteries.”

“We have a generational obligation, a historic obligation to address climate change, to transition from fossil fuel combustion to clean and renewable energy. Demand for solar energy is skyrocketing, and we need to be building this technology, manufacturing this equipment here in the United States, reduce our reliance on imports from China, and meet the moment,” Ossoff said yesterday.

Should the legislation be picked up and installed within the budget reconciliation bill, Democrats would not need a straight majority for it to pass, but the bill would be subject to change during negotiations with Republicans.

Its progress also coincides with the commerce department’s looming decision on whether to investigate claims of alleged circumvention of anti-dumping and countervailing tariffs by Southeast Asian-based subsidiaries of major Chinese module manufacturers. That decision is expected tomorrow and could, depending on an associated decision to retroactively apply any tariffs resulting from an investigation’s verdict, implement punitive tariffs on imports from named companies from tomorrow.

The petition, filed by an unnamed group of US solar manufacturers last month, has been the subject of fierce debate within the US solar sector and has triggered concerted lobbying efforts from both sides.

Solar developers in the US have expressed concern over the potential for tariffs to significantly limit solar module shipments to the US, with a number of developers and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms telling PV Tech Premium of the need for urgent clarity amidst a potential hit from three policy fronts; the AD/CVD petition, the Withhold Release Order on imports linked to Hoshine Silicon Industry and a potential extension of Section 201 tariffs that is also set to be decided early next year.

Last week trade body the Solar Energy Industries Alliance (SEIA) said any tariffs resulting from an investigation could “devastate” the US solar industry, putting up to 18GW of projects at risk of collapse.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
A-SMACC, anti dumping, budget reconcilation, jon ossoff, policy, SEMA, solar energy manufacturing in America, us manufacturing, wiley rein

Read Next

Ubiquity Solar to build 350MWp cell manufacturing plant in New York

September 27, 2021
Canadian company Ubiquity Solar will construct a cell manufacturing plant in upstate New York that will have an initial 350MWp production line, according to state Governor Kathy Hochul.
PV Tech Premium

‘There is a clear market opportunity’: Heliene CEO talks outlook for US solar manufacturing amidst policy overhaul

September 23, 2021
Backed by a new heterojunction module factory in Florida and the expansion of its production plant in Minnesota, solar manufacturer Heliene is looking to take advantage of US policy support to meet increasing demand for American-made PV equipment. Jules Scully discusses the company’s growth plans with CEO Martin Pochtaruk.

Proposed AD/CVD tariffs would ‘devastate’ US solar sector and put 18GW of projects at risk, DOC told

September 22, 2021
More than 190 US solar companies have warned that proposed duties on imports of modules and cells from three Southeast Asian countries represent an “immediate and serious threat” to America’s solar sector.

PODCAST: The changing shape of US solar explained, Europe’s power markets go haywire

September 20, 2021
The US solar policy landscape is shifting at breakneck speed, with new incentives and trade tariffs promising to alter the shape of the industry for the coming decade. Luckily Andy Colthorpe and Liam Stoker are here to decipher the changes in the September 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast.

Silfab Solar secures investment to support US module manufacturing expansion

September 16, 2021
North American module manufacturer Silfab Solar has received an investment led by private equity firm ARC Financial Corp to help scale up its US PV production footprint.
PV Tech Premium

ANALYSIS: What the DOE’s Solar Futures Study can teach us about PV’s next steps

September 13, 2021
Following the release of the US Department’s Solar Futures Study, Liam Stoker assesses the downstream and upstream trends that must be realised for US solar to fulfil its potential.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

174 Power, TotalEnergies break ground on behind-the-meter solar plant in Texas

News

RES gets green light to develop France’s ‘largest’ floating solar project

News

Moroccan solar-wind mega hybrid unveiled

News

Premier Energies gets funding to support cell, module manufacturing expansion

News

India’s PLI solar manufacturing scheme receives 55GW of bids

News

ARENA to support Australian microgrids with new funding

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

Free Webinar: Efficiency limits for PERC, TOPCon, HJT and IBC cell production

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021